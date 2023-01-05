WRC2

Greensmith joins Toksport WRT for 2023 WRC2 season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: M-Sport Ford WRT

After eight years in M-Sport Ford WRT, the latest in the factory team in the Rally1 class, Briton Gus Greensmith is stepping down. He swaps Ford for Skoda and takes a seat in Toksport WRT for a WRC2 venture with the Czech manufacturer for the 2023 season.

Greensmith announced his departure from M-Sport before the Christmas holidays after failing to come to an agreement with the British outfit to remain in the top-tier class. Greensmith is no stranger to the class, he finished third overall in the 2019 WRC2 Pro leaderboard.

“Finally, after eight years in a Ford, it’s time for something new and that’s the Škoda Fabia RS Rally 2, This year’s WRC2 championship will be by far the most competitive it has ever been, and so I’m really happy with the program that’s been put together with Toksport and Škoda. I’ll be spending a lot of time in the seat this year, that’s for sure.” Greensmith said.

The start of the year takes place in Rally Mexico, where the team puts a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 on the starting line for Greensmith at the third round of the year and which is hosted in March. The Britoin is expected to continue with Swede Jonas Andersson in the co-driver seat, something that has not yet been confirmed by Greensmith.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
923 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
WRC2

Miele swaps to Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 for 2023

By
1 Mins read
The 2022 WRC Masters champion Mauro Miele will swap to a brand-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 for 2023 WRC2 campaign
WRC2

Marco Bulacia to continue with Toksport WRT in 2023

By
1 Mins read
Marco Bulacia will continue with Toksport WRT for the 2023 WRC2 season
WRC2

Rossel and Rodriguez announced as Citroen line-up for 2023 WRC2

By
1 Mins read
Yohan Rossel and Alejandro Cachon Rodriguez have been announced for the 2023 Citroen Racing line-up in WRC2 with Stéphane Lefevbre also expected to be confirmed soon