Greensmith joins Toksport WRT for 2023 WRC2 season

After eight years in M-Sport Ford WRT, the latest in the factory team in the Rally1 class, Briton Gus Greensmith is stepping down. He swaps Ford for Skoda and takes a seat in Toksport WRT for a WRC2 venture with the Czech manufacturer for the 2023 season.

Greensmith announced his departure from M-Sport before the Christmas holidays after failing to come to an agreement with the British outfit to remain in the top-tier class. Greensmith is no stranger to the class, he finished third overall in the 2019 WRC2 Pro leaderboard.

“Finally, after eight years in a Ford, it’s time for something new and that’s the Škoda Fabia RS Rally 2, This year’s WRC2 championship will be by far the most competitive it has ever been, and so I’m really happy with the program that’s been put together with Toksport and Škoda. I’ll be spending a lot of time in the seat this year, that’s for sure.” Greensmith said.

The start of the year takes place in Rally Mexico, where the team puts a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 on the starting line for Greensmith at the third round of the year and which is hosted in March. The Britoin is expected to continue with Swede Jonas Andersson in the co-driver seat, something that has not yet been confirmed by Greensmith.