Mahindra’s Frederic Bertrand Labels Diriyah E-Prix as ‘Another Important Race Weekend’

Mahindra Racing CEO Frederic Bertrand is hopeful that Lucas di Grassi and Oliver Rowland can both “reach the points” this weekend at the Diriyah E-Prix, which is hosting rounds two and three of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Life in Gen3 started on the whole very well for Mahindra in Mexico City, with Di Grassi having claimed a shock pole position and then a third place finish for his efforts. For Rowland, though, it was a difficult start to the new era, with the British driver having finished outside the points following a tough weekend.

Challenges are to be expected given that the new era of the sport has just begun, with this weekend potentially set to be one of the toughest weekends of the season. The Riyadh Street Circuit is a formidable circuit, with the drivers needing to concentrate at every moment. There is no room for error at the venue, unlike at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, putting further emphasis on precision and smoothness this weekend.

It is also the first double header of the Gen3 era, something which could result in more technical issues than at the season opener.

Bertrand is “looking forward” to the upcoming weekend and is aware that the team will need to remain “strong” across both races, with the weekend set to be the biggest challenge yet of the Gen3 era.

“Diriyah is another important race weekend for us, which we are looking forward to as a team, especially off the back of our successful race in Mexico. The event is a double header so we will have to be as strong as we were in Mexico, if not stronger, so that both of our cars are able to reach the points.”