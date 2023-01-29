Porsche’s Florian Modlinger Reflects on ‘Sensational Weekend’ in Diriyah

The 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the Gen3 era has arguably started better than the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team could’ve ever dreamed, with the German manufacturer having won all three races so far this season.

After Jake Dennis won the opening race in Mexico City for Porsche’s customer team Avalanche Andretti Formula E, Pascal Wehrlein added another two wins to the Germans record at the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, with the ex-Formula 1 driver having dominated proceedings. Wehrlein was unstoppable in the races on Friday and Saturday, with the twenty-eight year-old having stormed to the front during the second-half of both races, after preserving his car’s energy during the first-half of the races.

Wehrlein proved that it doesn’t matter if he qualifies well or not, he’ll always be a figure to consider for race victory. Dennis actually claimed second in both races at the Riyadh Street Circuit as well, meaning Porsche have now had three consecutive one-two’s this season.

After winning both races in Diriyah, Wehrlein does now lead the Drivers’ Championship by six points, over Dennis. On the other side of the Porsche garage, it was a challenging weekend for António Félix da Costa, who failed to claim a single point across both races. He made up great ground in the second race but couldn’t quite break into the points, as he continues to settle into his new team.

Despite Da Costa’s struggles, Porsche have certainly cemented themselves as the title favourites, with their car having performed incredibly well at two completely different circuits.

Porsche Team Principal Florian Modlinger was incredibly “proud” after the second race had concluded, with the team boss having hailed the team’s weekend as “sensational”

“A sensational weekend for Porsche with two wins for the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3. We can be proud of our development team in Weissach and of our team at the track, which once again executed our strategy perfectly today. We also made progress in qualifying in Diriyah. Pascal secured a much better starting position today with P5 – an advantage he made perfect use of. He got off to a great start, then meticulously fought his way up the order to ultimately take the lead and not let it go.”