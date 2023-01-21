Sargeant Not Feeling ‘Any Extra Pressure’ Being an American Racing in Formula 1

Logan Sargeant says he does not expect to feel any additional pressure by being an American racing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship when he makes his debut with Williams Racing in 2023.

Sargeant will become the first from his homeland to race in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi competed in five races for Manor Racing back in 2015, and the first full-time entrant since Scott Speed back in 2007.

The twenty-two-year-old feels he has put in a lot of hard work to reach Formula 1, and although he will have the eyes of his home nation on him, especially in the three races being held in the country, he remains level-headed and focused on being the best driver he can be.

“I feel like, at the end of the day, I’ve put in as much hard work as anyone else to reach this point,” Sargeant is quoted as saying by Formula1.com. “I just have to look at it as, ‘prepare the best I possibly can to be the best driver I can possibly be’.

“Hopefully I can represent [the country] well and make them proud. I don’t think it’s any extra pressure, to be honest. I have high expectations for myself as it is.”

Sargeant does not think his nationality was considered by Williams when making a decision on who would partner Alexander Albon at the team for 2023, especially when his junior formulae career was focused on the European scene rather than in the United States.

“I’d like to think it’s just a happy coincidence,” he said. “As I said, I’ve put in the hard work over the past however many years, making a commitment to move to Europe when I was young to make this dream a reality.

“I feel like I’ve had a very good junior formula career. I’m just looking forward to closing that chapter and moving on to the next.”