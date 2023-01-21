Formula 1

Sargeant Not Feeling ‘Any Extra Pressure’ Being an American Racing in Formula 1

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Williams Racing

Logan Sargeant says he does not expect to feel any additional pressure by being an American racing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship when he makes his debut with Williams Racing in 2023.

Sargeant will become the first from his homeland to race in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi competed in five races for Manor Racing back in 2015, and the first full-time entrant since Scott Speed back in 2007.

The twenty-two-year-old feels he has put in a lot of hard work to reach Formula 1, and although he will have the eyes of his home nation on him, especially in the three races being held in the country, he remains level-headed and focused on being the best driver he can be.

“I feel like, at the end of the day, I’ve put in as much hard work as anyone else to reach this point,” Sargeant is quoted as saying by Formula1.com.  “I just have to look at it as, ‘prepare the best I possibly can to be the best driver I can possibly be’.

“Hopefully I can represent [the country] well and make them proud. I don’t think it’s any extra pressure, to be honest. I have high expectations for myself as it is.”

Sargeant does not think his nationality was considered by Williams when making a decision on who would partner Alexander Albon at the team for 2023, especially when his junior formulae career was focused on the European scene rather than in the United States.

“I’d like to think it’s just a happy coincidence,” he said. “As I said, I’ve put in the hard work over the past however many years, making a commitment to move to Europe when I was young to make this dream a reality.

“I feel like I’ve had a very good junior formula career. I’m just looking forward to closing that chapter and moving on to the next.”

Share
13388 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally ChampionshipFormula 1

Rallying Remains Primary Focus for Hyundai as Abiteboul Denies Formula 1 Rumours

By
1 Mins read
Cyril Abiteboul insists Hyundai’s main focus remains in the World Rally Championship despite links about the Korean car manufacturer joining Formula 1 in 2026.
Formula 1

Formula 1 chooses not to replace Chinese Grand Prix on 2023 calendar following cancellation

By
1 Mins read
No replacement for the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix as Formula 1 season for 2023 shrinks to 23 races.
Formula 1

Russell Adapted to W13 Quicker than Hamilton due to Williams Experiences – Andrew Shovlin

By
2 Mins read
George Russell’s three years with Williams helped him adapt quicker to Mercedes’ W13 car in 2022 than Lewis Hamilton was able to, according to Andrew Shovlin.