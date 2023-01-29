Ty Dillon rejoins RCR for limited Xfinity slate

Ty Dillon is the grandson of Richard Childress, which makes it reasonable that he spent his early NASCAR career competing for Richard Childress Racing. However, save for a few one-offs early in his Cup Series career, he had mostly stayed away from RCR since graduating to the top level full-time, instead competing for allies and other teams even in the lower tiers.

After his last race for RCR during the 2018 Xfinity Series season, he will return to the organisation for a part-time Xfinity slate in 2023. He will drive the #3 Chevrolet Camaro, as he did when he was an Xfinity regular from 2014 to 2016 and while making sporadic starts in 2017 and 2018. Ferris Mowers will sponsor his car for the starts.

A specific schedule was not revealed other than the first race being at Darlington Raceway on 13 May. As he is a Cup full-timer, he can only run five Xfinity races at most.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Ferris once again,” said Dillon. “Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship. To carry and represent their brand ten years later is an honour and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

During his three full Xfinity seasons with RCR, he scored a win at Indianapolis in his first year and a best points finish of third in 2015. After two years away, he returned to the Xfinity Series in 2021 entering occasional races for multiple teams including Big Machine Racing Team, JD Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Jordan Anderson Racing, and Our Motorsports. In four 2022, races, he recorded a sixth at Loudon for Big Machine.

In the Cup Series, Dillon is gearing up for his first year with Spire Motorsports. He spent 2022 with Petty GMS Motorsports (now Legacy Motor Club) and placed twenty-ninth in the standings with a top ten at the Bristol Dirt Race. Ferris will also appear on his Spire #77.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” commented Christin Wam, senior director of marketing for Ferris’ parent company Briggs & Stratton. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”