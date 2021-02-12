NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Dillon paces field in Xfinity Daytona practice

The NASCAR Xfinity Series conducted its first practice session of the year on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. By the end of the 50-minute session, Ty Dillon led the way with a lap time of 46.691 at 192.757 mph. It was the series’ first practice since last July for the Pennzoil 150 on the Indianapolis road course.

It has been less than a day since Dillon and Gaunt Brothers Racing failed to qualify for Sunday’s Daytona 500 after a heartbreaking DNQ in his Bluegreen Vacations Duel on Thursday night. However, he will still get a chance to run a race during the weekend as he joined Joe Gibbs Racing‘s #54 for a four-round Xfinity schedule. Dillon also declared for Xfinity points for the first time since his final full-time season in the series in 2016.

“Felt good to get back on track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Dillon posted on social media. “The Bass Pro Shops Toyota Supra has some speed and looks great!”

Riley Herbst, a former JGR driver who migrated to Stewart-Haas Racing‘s #98 for the 2021 season, was the second fastest at 46.756 seconds. Reigning champ Austin Cindric, who made the 500 at Dillon’s expense, was third ahead of rookie Josh Berry, the latter of whom was the quickest Chevrolet. Josh Williams did not set a time after his car stalled.

Similar to the Cup and Camping World Truck Series‘ sessions, the Xfinity practice saw a mixture of strategies as some teams worked on their drafting while others focused on single-car runs for qualifying. Unlike the other two national series, the results varied with few team-mates and drivers with mutual manufacturers next to each other.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday morning while the race is scheduled for the evening. Forty-five drivers are entered, and all but nine will make the race as fields for races with qualifying will be maxed out at thirty-six; those without the session will have forty at the most.

Practice results

PositionNumberDriverTeamManufacturerBest TimeBest Speed (mph)Laps
154Ty DillonJoe Gibbs RacingToyota46.691192.75713
298Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord46.756192.48916
322Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord46.783192.37819
48Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet46.786192.36517
518Daniel HemricJoe Gibbs RacingToyota47.017191.42010
619Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota47.018191.41613
711Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet47.538189.3226
82Myatt SniderRichard Childress RacingChevrolet47.702188.6715
920Harrison BurtonJoe Gibbs RacingToyota47.734188.54518
1002Brett Moffitt*Our MotorsportsChevrolet47.754188.4669
1151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet47.796188.30010
121Michael AnnettJR MotorsportsChevrolet47.824188.1904
1391Mario GosselinDGM RacingChevrolet47.834188.15111
1439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord47.861188.0454
1544Tommy Joe MartinsMartins MotorsportsChevrolet47.906187.8685
1610Jeb BurtonKaulig RacingChevrolet47.929187.7786
179Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet47.934187.75810
1826Brandon GdovicSam Hunt RacingToyota47.951187.6926
1936Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet47.964187.64110
2031Jordan AndersonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet47.973187.6065
2190Caesar BacarellaDGM RacingChevrolet47.990187.53916
2215Colby HowardJD MotorsportsChevrolet47.998187.50811
2316AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet48.014187.4455
244Landon CassillJD MotorsportsChevrolet48.020187.4226
255Matt MillsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet48.081187.1845
2699Stefan ParsonsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet48.094187.1345
2725Chris CockrumACG MotorsportsChevrolet48.131186.9905
280Jeffrey EarnhardtJD MotorsportsChevrolet48.226186.6213
2968Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet48.239186.5714
3003Tyler Reddick*Our MotorsportsChevrolet48.270186.4515
3148Danny Bohn*Big Machine RacingChevrolet48.284186.3979
327Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet48.294186.3595
3374Bayley Currey*Mike Harmon RacingChevrolet48.294186.3595
3423Jason WhiteRSS RacingFord48.306186.3123
3517Cody Ware*SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet48.353186.1314
3607Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet48.377186.0395
376Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet48.402185.9436
3866Timmy HillMBM MotorsportsFord48.402185.9437
3952Gray GauldingJimmy Means RacingChevrolet48.563185.3264
4013Chad FinchumMBM MotorsportsFord48.785184.4835
4177Ronnie Bassett Jr.Bassett RacingChevrolet48.980183.7485
4278Jesse LittleB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet48.985183.7303
4361Robby LyonsMBM MotorsportsToyota49.116183.2405
4447Kyle WeathermanMike Harmon RacingChevrolet49.448182.0096
4592Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevroletNo TimeNo TimeN/A
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Xfinity points
