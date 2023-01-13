Tyler Ankrum returns to Hattori for 2023 NASCAR Trucks

Hattori Racing Enterprises will run it back with Tyler Ankrum for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season as he returns to the #16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for a second season.

Ankrum joined HRE in 2022 after spending the last two years with GMS Racing, marking a return to Toyota with whom he won the 2018 championship in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East. He finished twelfth in Truck points with eight top tens and a best finish of sixth at Indianapolis.

“It’s an honour to return to HRE and the Toyota family in 2023,” said Ankrum. “There was already a solid foundation in place at HRE, and with the addition of Doug (Randolph) to the organisation, I know we can achieve our goals as a team: get back to Victory Lane and be a strong playoff contender.”

The California native made his Truck début in 2018. During the 2019 season, he became the first driver born in the 2000s to score a national series race when he won at Kentucky.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Tyler back for his second season with our team and continuing the partnership with Toyota Racing,” stated team owner Shigeaki Hattori. “Tyler has been through the playoffs and has a lot of Trucks Series experience. With Doug coming on board for the 2023 season, we look to build great chemistry with Tyler and the team. We want to get him back to victory lane and be a strong playoff contender.”

2022 saw HRE field two full-time trucks for the first time with the #61 partnering the #16. Chase Purdy finished sixteenth in points but departed the team at season’s end. The team has not announced his replacement.