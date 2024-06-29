FIA World Rally Championship

SS3 canceled in Rally Poland due to spectators misbehavior

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The second stage SS3 Wieliczki 1 of the Friday morning stages of the 80th ORLEN Rally Poland has now been canceled due to spectators flocking nearby the stage in unsecured areas.

Only four Rally1 cars managed to finish the day’s second special stage before the rally organisers interrupted the stage. Shortly after, an announcement was made that the special stage was cancelled entirely due to spectators were in the wrong places watching the special stage, leaving the organisers with no choice but to cancel the entire stage.

Before the stage got canceled only Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, Ford’s Adrien Fourmaux, and the two Toyota drivers Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta managed to get through the stage to the finish line. The remaining Rally1 cars did not start the stage and will be given so-called notional times later during the day.

Rally Poland returned to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar this season after seven years away. The last time the WRC event was held in Poland was in 2017, after which the rally lost its WRC status and one of the main reasons behind losing its status was because spectators in Poland caused far too many dangerous situations. As for now, it seems that the situation has not changed and even Thursday’s morning shakedown was also close to be canceled for the exact same reason with spectator control.

Top 10 after SS3

Pos.Driver / Co-driverNat.CarTeamTime
1.Andreas Mikkelsen / Torstein EriksenNorwayHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT22:35.7
2.Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs FrancisLatviaFord Puma Rally1M-Sport Ford WRT+ 2.2
3.Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUnited KingdomToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRT+ 7.8
4.Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRT+ 7.9
5.Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRT+ 8.0
6.Grégoire Munster / Louis LoukaLuxembourg / BelgiumFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRT+ 12.8
7.Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT+ 20.5
8.Takamoto Katusta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRT+ 21.9
9.Sami Pajari / Enni MälkönenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally2Printsport+ 59.6
10.Josh McErlean / James FultonIrelandŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Toksport WRT 2+ 1:03.0

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
1001 posts

About author
Covering off-road news for The Checkered Flag since 2019, with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of publications, media & PR-related things in motorsport.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Tänak forced to stop on SS2 after a collision with a deer

By
1 Mins read
Ott Tänak has retired from the rally after a collision with a deer on SS2
FIA World Rally Championship

Tänak sets the fastest time on Rally Poland Shakedown

By
1 Mins read
Ott Tänak was the fastest through the Lubiewo shakedown of 80th ORLEN Rally Poland on Thursday morning
FIA World Rally Championship

Entry list for 2024 TET Rally Latvia officially published

By
3 Mins read
The entries for the first-ever TET Rally Latvia in WRC has been officially published