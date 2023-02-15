Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez sign contract extensions

Alex Bowman and Daniel Suárez will continue to represent Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series through 2023 and beyond. Their teams Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing Team respectively announced contract extensions on Wednesday, hours before Daytona 500 qualifying.

Bowman is entering his sixth season with Hendrick, where his carrer has bloomed with five wins and playoff appearances every year. Although his 2022 season was marred by a late concussion, he still notched a win early in the year at Las Vegas and has become a popular spokesman for sponsor Ally Financial and the #48 car following in Jimmie Johnson‘s footsteps.

His contract with Hendrick now runs through at least 2026. Ally, who has sponsored the #48 since 2019, also signed an extension until 2028. Bowman took over the #48 from Johnson in 2021 after spending the three years prior in the #88.

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level. The opportunity to continue our relationships with Alex and everyone at Ally is a great way to kick off 2023. It’s a tremendous combination.”

Like Bowman with Hendrick, Suárez has found stability in his career at Trackhouse. After his first four seasons in the Cup Series were spent with three different teams, Trackhouse signed him as their first driver in 2021 and never looked back. A modest 2021 campaign was followed by a breakthrough for the team as a whole as Suárez and new team-mate Ross Chastain won their first races and made the playoffs, with Suárez’s coming at Sonoma and he would finish tenth in points.

The 2016 Xfinity Series champion is the first driver from Mexico to win in the Cup Series.

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said owner Justin Marks. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Trackhouse did not disclose specifics of the deal. Suárez had signed a one-year extension in August through 2023.