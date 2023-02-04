Connor Mosack adds 3 Xfinity, 6 ARCA races with JGR

After entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022, Connor Mosack will be back for more in 2023 as he will run three races along with six in the ARCA Menards Series.

“I made my Xfinity Series début with JGR last June at Portland and from the moment I made my first lap in their race car, I realized why they’ve been so successful,” commented Mosack. “Their equipment was second to none and the resources they had in terms of people and their knowledge was incredible.”

Mosack is already scheduled to enter twenty races for Sam Hunt Racing in the #24 Toyota GR Supra. With Thursday’s announcement, he will pilot JGR’s #19 at the Chicago Street Race on 1 July, Pocono Raceway on 22 July, and Road America on 29 July.

His ARCA season begins with the opener at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February. Additional starts will come at Kansas Speedway (6 May), Charlotte Motor Speedway (26 May), Pocono (21 July), Michigan International Speedway (4 August), and the finale at Kansas (8 September).

He will also continue racing in the Trans-Am Series and late models, the former consisting of a one-off at Sebring Raceway on 26 February for TeamSLR and the latter being the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway on 10–18 February for Jamie Yelton. As a late model racer, he won CARS Tour Rookie of the Year in 2020. Mosack finished third and fourth in the 2021 and 2022 Trans-Am TA2 standings.

“When it comes to JGR’s ARCA programme, it’s the class of the field,” Mosack continued. “After having to race against JGR cars, I’m really looking forward to racing with a JGR car. No matter what track they were on, they were always up front competing for wins. To have that chance in 2023 is pretty special, and I aim to make the most of it.

“I’ve learned the more seat time you can get, the more you learn and the faster you learn. I’ve spent the last two years racing full-time in Trans-Am and running a decent amount of ARCA and late model races. It got me prepared to make my NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series débuts last summer, and that’s led to these opportunities with Sam Hunt Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. It’ll be the most racing I’ve ever done in a single season, and I’m genuinely stoked about it. This is what I want and NASCAR is where I want to be.

“Growing up, I’ve always been into cars, but I never really thought racing was something realistic for me. I didn’t know anybody in the sport, and nobody in my family had ever raced. I didn’t know that anybody could just show up at a local racetrack and rent somebody’s car, or buy their own racecar and go out there and run it. So when that was introduced to me, I thought it was really cool and I got a little taste of it, and that’s when I really fell in love with it. Once we knew that was an option, we decided to pursue it to see where it could go.”

Mosack is splitting the SHR #24 with multiple drivers including Parker Chase and Tyler Reddick, while the JGR #19 will also be piloted by Joe Graf Jr. and Ryan Truex.