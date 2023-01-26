Parker Chase returns to SHR at Daytona

Since entering NASCAR’s national divisions in 2021, Parker Chase was exclusively a road course ringer due to his sports car experience. That will change in February as he will open the 2023 Xfinity Series season for Sam Hunt Racing at Daytona International Speedway, driving the #24 Toyota GR Supra. Other starts are planned but their whereabouts were not immediately revealed.

After rising through the IMSA ladder and even being a Ginetta factory driver, Chase began dabbling in stock cars in 2020 in the ARCA Menards Series. In 2021, his road racing background meant he made his Truck Series début at the Daytona Road Course followed by another start at Circuit of the Americas. This continued into 2022 when he joined SHR for the COTA and Portland Xfinity events, respectively finishing nineteenth and twenty-seventh.

Although all four of his national series starts were on road courses, he ran a mix of road races and oval tracks in ARCA. He finished second in the 2022 ARCA race at Daytona, and repeated the run at Mid-Ohio later in the year.

“2022 was a year to get comfortable in stock cars and learn more about ovals,” Chase stated. “I gained a lot of valuable experience on ovals, including a career-highest finish, that I’m excited to carry over to my GR Supra in a few weeks. I’ve had a great experience with the Sam Hunt Racing team in my past races, and it’s a place that feels like home. I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve created so far.”

He will split the #24 with Connor Mosack, who is running twenty races, and Tyler Reddick, who is also on a part-time slate starting at Atlanta. The team is also fielding the #26 for Kaz Grala.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Parker back to SHR in 2023 with a larger schedule, including circle track races,” commented team owner Sam Hunt. “Parker is a gritty, fun, and talented young man that really understands all sides of motorsports. Our team really enjoys working with him, and I feel he has the potential to really surprise people in 2023. This will be a big step for his career, and we are looking forward to continuing his development inside of the TRD family.”