Tyler Reddick to run “select (Xfinity) races” for Sam Hunt Racing

Tyler Reddick will have multiple opportunities to grow acclimated to his new home at Toyota. Besides running the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 23XI Racing, he will also enter “select races” in the Xfinity Series, driving the #24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. His first race will be on 25 February at Auto Club Speedway.

“It’s an honur to have Tyler, a multi-time Xfinity Series champion, join our team during a pivotal and incredible year for our company,” stated team owner Sam Hunt. “The excitement is already high heading into 2023 as we’re growing to a two-car, full-time operation, and to have his understanding of this series and these cars is invaluable. We’re excited to have him and his experience behind the wheel of one of our cars as our programme continues to grow.”

Reddick won the Xfinity championship in 2018 and 2019, after which he moved up to the Cup Series permanently. He returned to Xfinity in 2021 for Our Motorsports, which was quickly abandoned when the new #03 entry he was set to run was dropped due to COVID-era qualifying rules locking it out of the grid. He would run four races in Our’s #23 which was acquired from RSS Racing to make up for the #03 as well as three for Jordan Anderson Racing.

In 2022, he was among multiple drivers to run the #48 for Big Machine Racing Team after Jade Buford was dropped from his full-time role. He won at Texas in just his second start for the team.

SHR’s #24 will primarily be driven by Connor Mosack in twenty races, while Kaz Grala is full-time in the #26. Reddick and Grala previously worked together at Richard Childress Racing.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” said Reddick. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

He joined 23XI for the full 2023 Cup season in the #45.