Cook and Moffat announced for revamped Starline Racing with One Motorsport team

Last week saw the announcement that the former BTC Racing outfit would be rebranded to Starline Racing with One Motorsport with a top driver line-up announced featuring multiple race winners.

Those being Josh Cook who is a familiar face to those at the team and also Aidan Moffat who switches after Laser Tools brought their backing to MB Motorsport and ended their time as a team in the championship.

Switching from the Infiniti, he will now tackle the Honda Civic Type R alongside Cook who sealed five race wins last year and will look to make more of a concerted title charge.

“We’re thrilled to announce the rebranding and delighted to rejuvenate our BTCC line-up and welcome Aiden in, whilst re-signing Josh was an incredibly important step,” said Team Principal Danny Buxton. “Aiden is a class act and I feel he has yet to reach his potential. I’m confident with the support network we’ll provide, he’ll be a front-runner from day one. Josh is raring to go and we’re pushing extremely hard to ensure he has all the winning tools. Together with the exciting Starline LKQ Euro Car Parts partnership, we’re ideally positioned for all challenges in BTCC racing,”

“I’m really happy to be signed with Starline Racing by One Motorsport for the 2023 BTCC season,” proclaimed Moffat. “Seeing how competitive they were in the Honda Civic FK8 gives me a massive buzz that I just didn’t have last year. A massive thanks to Steve Dudman, Danny Buxton and Will Powell for making this all work.

“Despite spending so much time in the BTCC, this is the most comfortable I have felt going into a season. Racing is a bit like business, you want to deal with the right people and that’s what we now have for this year with One Motorsport and our new as well as existing partners who are supporting this fantastic opportunity.”