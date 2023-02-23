Kenny Wallace joins SRX finale at Lucas Oil

Kenny Wallace, one of NASCAR‘s most colourful personalities during his near-three-decade career, will make his Superstar Racing Experience début in the 2023 finale at Lucas Oil Speedway on 17 August. The dirt track is his SRX home circuit in Missouri.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the SRX series because it’s good for racing in every way, and now that it’s on Thursday nights, it’s even better,” Wallace said. “I am truly honoured and humbled at the same time to race with these world-class drivers. When you see me at an SRX event, I will be smiling from ear to ear and giving it everything I got on and off the race track.”

Wallace has raced in all three NASCAR national series, especially in the second-tier Xfinity Series; he has 547 total starts in said division from 1988 to 2015 with nine victories and a runner-up championship finish in 1991. The younger brother of fellow drivers Rusty and Mike Wallace, he also boasts 366 starts in the Cup Series and was a regular in the late 1990s despite never winning a race.

Since retiring from NASCAR in 2015, he has continued racing on dirt tracks in modifieds while also covering NASCAR as a pit reporter for FOX Sports. For 2023, he has been scaling back his schedule from full-time competition but intends to keep racing from time to time.

“I’ve known Kenny for a really long time,” commented SRX CEO Don Hawk. “I like how he drives, how he rolls and the passion he brings regarding all forms of motorsports but particularly in this case as he’s been a huge fan of SRX since day one.”

Lucas Oil Speedway is one of two dirt tracks on the calendar alongside Eldora Speedway, which will be the penultimate race on 10 August.

Wallace is among a large contingent of NASCAR racers who will appear in SRX for the first time in 2023. Others include Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick.