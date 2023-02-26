NASCAR Xfinity Series

Production Alliance Group 300 moved to Sunday due to rain

The final NASCAR race on Auto Club Speedway‘s two-mile configuration will be the Xfinity Series. The Production Alliance Group 300 was initially to take place on Saturday, but rain during pace laps forced the race to be postponed to Sunday at 5 PM Pacific, following the Cup SeriesPala Casino 400.

Auto Club and the state of California have undergone a rather bizarre weather wave in recent days as days of typical sunshine interspersed with rain, wind, and even snow. Los Angeles County, near where the speedway is located, received a blizzard warning on Friday for the first time since 1989. Snow fell on the track on Saturday morning, much to the bewilderment of those in the garage, before seemingly subsiding in time for the race to start. However, rain arrived following the command to fire engines and NASCAR lost the track in the middle of formation laps.

The weather forced qualifying for both the Xfinity and Cup races to be cancelled. Using the metric-based formula introduced in 2020, Austin Hill will start on the pole ahead of John Hunter Nemechek as the two finished 1–2 in last week’s season opener at Daytona. Christopher Bell will be the pole-sitter for the Pala Casino 400 alongside Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

With the Xfinity race taking place after Cup, NASCAR’s second tier will bow out Fontana’s era as an intermediate oval before beginning its transformation into a half-mile short track. A report from the Sports Business Journal on Friday revealed NASCAR had sold off 433 of 522 acres of land on the speedway property, virtually sealing the track’s fate despite varying protests from fans and drivers. The track was removed from the 2024 schedule to make way for the reconfiguration.

Starting lineup

PositionNumberDriverTeamManufacturer
121Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
220John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
37Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet
431Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
516Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet
698Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord
727Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet
800Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord
992Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet
109Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet
1151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet
128Gray GauldingJR MotorsportsChevrolet
1318Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1419Joe Graf Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
1510Austin Dillon*Kaulig RacingChevrolet
1639Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord
1778Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
1838Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord
198Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet
2045Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet
2102David StarrOur MotorsportsChevrolet
221Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet
2348Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet
2424Tyler Reddick*Sam Hunt RacingToyota
2525Brett MoffittAM RacingFord
2644Jeffrey EarnhardtAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
2753C.J. McLaughlinEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet
2828Alex LabbéRSS RacingFord
2926Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota
306Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet
312Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3243Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
3307Blaine Perkins SS-Green Light RacingFord
3435Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota
3511Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet
364Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet
3766Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsFord
3891Ross Chastain*DGM RacingChevrolet
DNQ99Garrett SmitheyB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ74Ryan VargasCHK RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
