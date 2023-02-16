Ross Chastain signs extension with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing Team‘s drivers are not going anywhere. A day after Daniel Suárez signed a contract extension, team-mate Ross Chastain did the same, with both being locked into the #99 and #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s through at least 2025.

Chastain joined Trackhouse in 2022 as they expanded to a two-car operation after absorbing his employer Chip Ganassi Racing. After finishing twentieth in the 2021 standings, he broke out in 2022 with wins at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega, setting the sports world on fire with a since-banned wallride to make the Championship Round, and finishing second in points. He concluded the year with fifteen top fives and twenty-one top tens.

“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing,” said Chastain. “There is nowhere in the world I would rather be and nothing I would rather do than race the #1 Chevrolet in NASCAR for Justin (Marks) and the people at Trackhouse Racing.”

Once nicknamed the “Busiest Driver in NASCAR”, Chastain reached Trackhouse after spending the 2010s competing across all three national series for smaller teams and part-time operations. In 2019, he ran all but one race in the Cup Series and the first half of the Xfinity slate alongside the entire Truck Series calendar, the lattermost of which ended with a runner-up championship run despite switching points midseason.

“Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees and our corporate partners,” commented Marks, who owns the team. “You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I’m proud he is part of our organisation.”

Besides his Cup schedule, Chastain will also compete part-time in the Trucks in 2023 for Trackhouse ally Niece Motorsports, with whom he made his 2019 run.