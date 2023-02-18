Zane Smith begins title defence with rain-shortened NextEra 250 defence

Zane Smith won the final race—and championship—of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022, and on Friday he won the first race of the new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series by being the leader when the NextEra Energy 250 was cut short due to rain. It was his second straight win at Daytona International Speedway, with the first coming in his maiden start for Front Row Motorsports.

The race was plagued by three rain delays, including two within the first ten laps. The third struck after seventy-nine laps, at which point Smith was leading with Tanner Gray in tow. Although Smith had started fifteenth, his prowess at Daytona as the defending winner and making the Daytona 500 via his Duel the previous night coupled with a plethora of wrecks lifted him to the top spot.

“Fortunately they don’t ask how (I won), they ask how many,” said Smith. “Obviously, I wanted to win it how I did last year, and it was a little bit more exciting, but any time you have the opportunity to win and stand in Victory Lane at Daytona, I don’t think anyone is going to turn that down.”

Over half the race was run under caution thanks to the weather and three massive wrecks. Among the victims of the first crash on lap 30 were Dean Thompson and Hailie Deegan in their first races for their respective teams, while GMS Racing‘s Rookie of the Year contenders Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye were taken out in the third on lap 59.

Christian Eckes, who finished third, quipped that Smith’s win was a “Mickey Mouse” victory due to the circumstances under which it occurred, to which Smith said it was “nothing new to me. I’m always carrying him in beer pong and everything in between, so call me Mickey Mouse as much as he wants.”

Travis Pastrana placed thirteenth in his first Truck start since 2020 and first on a superspeedway as he prepares for his Cup Series début at the Daytona 500. Two spots behind him, American Jason White defeated Canada’s Jason White (finished twenty-first) in an unusual quirk of a race featuring two drivers with the same name.

Race results