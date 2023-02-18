NASCAR Truck Series

Zane Smith begins title defence with rain-shortened NextEra 250 defence

2 Mins read
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Zane Smith won the final race—and championship—of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022, and on Friday he won the first race of the new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series by being the leader when the NextEra Energy 250 was cut short due to rain. It was his second straight win at Daytona International Speedway, with the first coming in his maiden start for Front Row Motorsports.

The race was plagued by three rain delays, including two within the first ten laps. The third struck after seventy-nine laps, at which point Smith was leading with Tanner Gray in tow. Although Smith had started fifteenth, his prowess at Daytona as the defending winner and making the Daytona 500 via his Duel the previous night coupled with a plethora of wrecks lifted him to the top spot.

“Fortunately they don’t ask how (I won), they ask how many,” said Smith. “Obviously, I wanted to win it how I did last year, and it was a little bit more exciting, but any time you have the opportunity to win and stand in Victory Lane at Daytona, I don’t think anyone is going to turn that down.”

Over half the race was run under caution thanks to the weather and three massive wrecks. Among the victims of the first crash on lap 30 were Dean Thompson and Hailie Deegan in their first races for their respective teams, while GMS Racing‘s Rookie of the Year contenders Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye were taken out in the third on lap 59.

Christian Eckes, who finished third, quipped that Smith’s win was a “Mickey Mouse” victory due to the circumstances under which it occurred, to which Smith said it was “nothing new to me. I’m always carrying him in beer pong and everything in between, so call me Mickey Mouse as much as he wants.”

Travis Pastrana placed thirteenth in his first Truck start since 2020 and first on a superspeedway as he prepares for his Cup Series début at the Daytona 500. Two spots behind him, American Jason White defeated Canada’s Jason White (finished twenty-first) in an unusual quirk of a race featuring two drivers with the same name.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11538Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord79Running
21915Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota79Running
3419Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet79Running
4219Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
51623Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet79Running
6298Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord79Running
72716Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota79Running
81311Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota79Running
9688Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord79Running
101435Chase Elliott*McAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet79Running
112699Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord79Running
12942Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
132541Travis Pastrana*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
142017Sammy Smith*TRICON GarageToyota79Running
1571Jason A. WhiteTRICON GarageToyota79Running
163256Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota79Running
17104Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
181120Derek KrausYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
193422Josh ReaumeAM RacingFord79Running
20825Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet79Running
213634Jason M. WhiteReaume Brothers RacingToyota79Running
223002Kris WrightYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
2357Corey LaJoie*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
243533Mason MasseyReaume Brothers RacingFord79Running
253330Chris HackerOn Point MotorsportsToyota79Running
2612Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet79Running
27351Jack WoodKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet79Running
282352Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota74Running
291724Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet57Accident
302943Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet57Accident
312232Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet49Brakes
322475Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet45DVP
332897Codie RohrbaughCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet39Accident
343184Clay GreenfieldCook Racing EnterprisesToyota28Accident
351213Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord28Accident
36185Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota28Accident
DNQ45Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ28Bryan DauzatFDNY RacingChevrolet
DNQ96Todd PeckPeck MotorsportsToyota
DNQ12Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ04Kaden HoneycuttRoper RacingFord
DNQ46Norm BenningG2G RacingToyota
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Truck points
