G2G Racing adds Armani Williams for Texas Trucks

Credit: Armani Williams

Armani Williams will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2023 season début on 1 April at Texas Motor Speedway. On Tuesday, he announced he will enter Texas in the #46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for G2G Racing.

“Very excited to be teaming up with @g2g_racing for this weekends NASCAR Craftsman’s Truck series race @TXMotorSpeedway,” he posted on social media. “Let’s go!”

After dabbling in the regional divisions, Williams first appeared in the Truck Series in 2021 when he finished twenty-first at Gateway for Reaume Brothers Racing. He attempted three races for RBR the following year, failing to qualify at Texas before placing thirty-first and thirty-fifth at Pocono and Kansas, respectively.

Williams joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2022 season finale at Phoenix but was involved in an early wreck and classified thirty-fifth.

The 22-year-old will be the third black driver to run a national series race in 2023 alongside Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series and Truck rookie Rajah Caruth. Williams is also the first NASCAR driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

The #46 is twenty-ninth in owner points and has used a different driver for each race to date. After Norm Benning missed the show at Daytona, Brennan Poole was thirty-third at Las Vegas, Akinori Ogata recorded the team’s best-ever finish of seventeenth at Atlanta, and Dale Quarterley‘s maiden Truck start was a twenty-eighth at COTA. After Williams runs Texas, Jerry Bohlman will make his NASCAR début on Bristol Dirt.

With thirty-six trucks currently entered for Texas, Williams is locked into the grid.

Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
