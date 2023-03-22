Jerry Bohlman to race Bristol Dirt Trucks for G2G

For the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series‘ Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race on 8 April, G2G Racing will have series newcomer Jerry Bohlman in the #46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. He will be sponsored by EcoPile.

Bohlman initially disclosed plans of racing at Bristol in December, which was contingent on sponsorship, before revealing the team in January. G2G owner Tim Viens confirmed the news on Monday.

“It’s on at Bristol Baby. Thank you to my wonderful wife for her support, couldn’t have done it without her and of course Zack (Morris) has been a true blessing,” wrote Bohlman in his January announcement. “Eco Pile non polluting environmental friendly pilings for dock building, what a great company.”

Bohlman mainly competes in late models in his native Florida, especially at Five Flags Speedway where his father Gary competed in the 1970s. While Gary had stopped racing on a regular basis as Jerry grew up, the two and Jerry’s brother Gary Jr. have competed together in vintage cars.

Off the track, Bohlman oversees Bohlman Marine Construction, a boatlift and dock installation/repair business. EcoPile is a partner of the company that provides non-polluting pilings, which are used to provide stability for docks and houses.

Now in their second season, G2G is fielding the #46 full-time for multiple drivers. After Norm Benning missed the show at Daytona and Brennan Poole retired at Las Vegas, Akinori Ogata scored the team’s best ever finish of seventeenth at Atlanta. Dale Quarterley will be in the truck for Circuit of the Americas this weekend. The truck is twenty-fifth in owner points.

The team did not race at Bristol Dirt in 2022, but entered the other Truck dirt event at Knoxville with Bryson Mitchell who was classified thirty-third.