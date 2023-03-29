NASCAR Truck Series

Joey Logano joins ThorSport for Bristol Dirt

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joey Logano typically does not race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but when he does, it’s to compete on dirt. On Tuesday, Logano announced he will return to the series for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on 8 April, driving for ThorSport Racing.

Logano’s 2022 Cup Series championship campaign featured a brief detour when he entered the Truck Series’ Bristol Dirt event for David Gilliland Racing, who opened a new #54 truck for him with which he finished sixth. It was his first Truck start since winning at Martinsville in 2015, and he only had six career Truck entries prior to the victory.

With DGR now a Toyota team known as TRICON Garage, ThorSport became the main Ford Truck team, ironically making their own switch from Toyota. ThorSport fields four full-time trucks while the #66 that Logano is expected to pilot only has nine other starts planned for NASCAR newcomer Conner Jones starting at Martinsville the week after Bristol.

Bristol is the only dirt race that the Cup Series will visit, meaning the Truck event has been used as extra practice. Consequently, a Cup driver (Martin Truex Jr.) won the inaugural edition in 2021 while the 2022 race saw Logano compete against Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott. Cup regular William Byron will race alongside Logano in 2023.

Meanwhile, Logano’s title defence has seen him win at Atlanta and record two more top tens across the first six races to sit third in points.

Share
Avatar photo
2549 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Zane Smith burns it down in second straight COTA win

By
3 Mins read
Zane Smith put the “burn” in “burnout” as he torched his truck after winning the NASCAR Truck race at COTA for the second year in a row.
NASCAR Truck Series

Jerry Bohlman to race Bristol Dirt Trucks for G2G

By
1 Mins read
Florida late model racer Jerry Bohlman hopes to make his NASCAR début at Bristol Dirt with G2G Racing.
NASCAR Truck Series

Cory Roper reinstated by NASCAR

By
1 Mins read
Roper Racing manager and occasional driver Cory Roper, who was indefinitely suspended in February for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy, has been reinstated.