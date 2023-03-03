Preston Pardus brings family team back to Xfinity Series

Preston Pardus will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas on 25 March, driving the #50 Chevrolet Camaro for his family-owned Pardus Racing with sponsorship from Garage Oil Spirits.

“Excited to say I’m back in the NASCAR @xfinityracing Series this season! My season debut will be at @nascaratcota at the end of month driving the @americanbadasswhiskey 50 machine for Pardus Racing,” wrote Pardus on social media. “It’s really cool to have the Garage Oil Spirit brand on the car for CoTA being Texas is where American Badass Whiskey calls home!”

A regular in sports car racing who won the 2017 SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) National Championship Runoffs and the 2020 SCCA Super Sweep in Spec Miata, Pardus has often been entrusted with road course duties in the Xfinity Series since 2019. He made his début for Pardus Racing at Road America in 2019, where he retired due to a suspension failure followed by running the Charlotte Roval and placing twenty-seventh.

He became DGM Racing’s road course ringer in 2020, making fourteen starts over the next three years with three top tens: a tenth at Indianapolis and eighth at Road America in 2020, as well as a career-best seventh at the Charlotte Roval in 2021. 2021 also saw him attempt an oval for the first time at Martinsville where he placed eighteenth.

Pardus ran the five road courses in 2022 for DGM’s #91 with a best finish of eleventh at Road America.

His father Dan Pardus competed in the Xfinity Series in the early 2000s.