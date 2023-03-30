Shaun Richardson plans SST Long Beach return

Shaun Richardson is hoping to make his return to the Stadium Super Trucks at the 2023 season-opening Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April, but hopes to get sponsorship squared away by then.

“Shaun Richardson Motorsport are looking for sponsors for the Longbeach Stadium Super Truck race in two weeks time,” reads a Facebook post made Wednesday. “Its a little short notice but if anyone knows of a commercial partner that would like to go on our #12 Stadium Super Truck we still have 75% space still available and very affordable packages.”

As a British native living in Australia, Richardson has not found many opportunities to squeeze the American series into his schedule. Nearly all of his SST starts have taken place in Australia since his debut in 2016, with the exceptions being the 2017 Watkins Glen round and the 2022 Long Beach opener.

When SST spun off its Australian operations into the Boost Mobile Super Trucks in 2020, Richardson became one of the full-time drivers following the COVID-shortened inaugural season. Running all three weekends in 2021, he finished fourth in points with four podiums and a runner-up finish in the first race at Tasmania.

The Boost Mobile Super Trucks died at the end of the year and its fleet of vehicles returned to America in time for 2022, with Richardson deciding to tag along for Long Beach. He finished ninth and twelfth in the weekend’s two races before crossing the Pacific again to compete in Australian TransAm. Richardson also does drag racing in the Kenda Tires 660 Drag Radial Series.

Richardson has five career podiums in SST, with the first coming on the Gold Coast in 2016.

Besides SST, Richardson will focus primarily on Trans-Am. His son River Richardson has also joined his Shaun Richardson Motorsport team as a drifting driver.

Sponsorship inquiries can be made to Shaun Richardson Motorsport’s Facebook as well as his email [email protected]