Bill Hynes set for 10th year in SST

Bill Hynes will be part of some exclusive company when the 2023 Stadium Super Trucks season kicks off as he becomes just the second driver to have raced in the series for ten years. The first to achieve the feat was series founder Robby Gordon.

Hynes has competed in SST since its second season in 2014, with 120 starts to his name. After running a limited slate in 2014 beginning with the Toronto round, he became a full-time driver the following season. and scored his first podium that year at Valvoline Raceway in Australia. His maiden victory came at Lake Elsinore in 2018.

2022 saw his best statistical campaign to date when he finished fourth in points with a pai of podiums at Mid-Ohio Race #1 and Bristol #1. He had dominated the latter before being passed by eventual series champion Gavin Harlien in the closing moments.

Although Gordon’s 148 starts are the most in series history, he ran a limited schedule of just two weekends in 2022 to focus on developing his SPEED UTV brand while Hynes did the full season. The duo and Matt Brabham (109) are the only drivers with triple-digit starts.

His ThrillCast podcast will once again be the primary sponsor of his #57 truck.

The 2023 season begins with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April. At the 2022 weekend there, Hynes led the most laps in Race #1 but finished seventh after hitting debris and being swamped by the draft on a late restart; his Race #2 ended in retirement after drifting through dirt strewn onto the course and the bumper got jammed in a tyre.