Brennan Poole to make first Cup start in 3 years

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

For the first time since his rookie season in 2020, Brennan Poole will run a NASCAR Cup Series race as he enters Sunday’s Dover Motor Speedway event for Rick Ware Racing, driving the #15 Ford Mustang.

It will not be Poole’s first time driving the #15 as his lone campaign in the Cup Series came with the number for Premium Motorsports, who was absorbed by RWR during the 2020 season. He placed thirty-second in points with a best finish of ninth at Talladega in the fall.

After making just one national series start in 2021 in the Truck Series, he became an Xfinity Series part-timer. JD Motorsports signed him for the full 2023 Xfinity calendar, marking his return to being a weekly driver in the series after last doing so in 2016 and 2017. Nine races into the season, Poole sits twenty-sixth in points and is coming off a fifth-place finish at Talladega, his first top five in any national tier since a runner-up in the 2019 Charlotte Truck event.

J.J. Yeley has been the #15’s main driver in 2023 as he ran six of the first ten races, but is now focusing on the #51 following Cody Ware‘s suspension. Other drivers to pilot the #15 include Jenson Button, Todd Gilliland, and Riley Herbst; Herbst holds its best finish so far of tenth in the season-opening Daytona 500. The car is currently thirty-second in owner points.

Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Kyle Busch scores first superspeedway win in 15 years

3 Mins read
A last-lap wreck involving the leaders gave Kyle Busch the opening to clinch his first win at Talladega since 2008.
Austin Dillon penalised 60 points for underwing violations

1 Mins read
Austin Dillon has received a 60-point deduction while crew chief Keith Rodden is suspended 4 races and fined for an underwing and assembly hardware violation at Martinsville.
Justin Haley's points penalty dropped entirely after final appeal

1 Mins read
The Final Appeals Officer has ruled Justin Haley’s 75-point penalty for a louver violation to be dropped altogether, though his crew chief’s suspension remains.