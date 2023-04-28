Kasey Kahne joins SRX at Berlin

Kasey Kahne has not done much pavement racing since retiring from NASCAR at the end of 2018, but that will change on 3 August when he makes his Superstar Racing Experience début at Berlin Raceway.

“I am looking forward to racing on pavement again and being a part of the SRX series,” Kahne stated.

Kahne is an eighteen-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and is one of forty-one drivers with victories in all three national divisions (Xfinity and Truck). Although he only has six Truck starts to his name, he also possesses one of the most dominant win rates there as he won five times while the lone non-victory was a runner-up finish.

He retired from NASCAR after a 2018 season shortened by medical problems. In the five years since, he returned to his roots in sprint car racing and currently competes full-time in the World of Outlaws, where he sits twelfth in points.

In early April, he was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

“Getting Kasey into SRX was a goal of mine from day one of last year,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “He is an amazing talent, gone from the scene way too early for some to know just how really good he is. I am really happy and excited he is coming to Berlin Raceway, joining a field of Superstars up in Michigan. The fans are the real winners with this one.”

Kahne will race against familiar faces at Berlin as SRX full-timers Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, and Tony Stewart were NASCAR colleagues, as are fellow SRX newcomers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.