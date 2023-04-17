Mahindra Racing to run Three Ex-Formula 2 Drivers in Berlin Rookie Test

Mahindra Racing have interestingly announced that they’ll be running three drivers during next Monday’s Formula E Rookie Test, the first of which since 2020. Mahindra has certainly chosen an experienced trio, all of which have plenty of experience in Formula 2, whilst two of them have some experience in Formula 1.

The first of Mahinda’s rookies for next Monday’s test at the Tempelhof Street Circuit, Berlin, is F2 race winner Jehan Daruvala, who is the team’s official reserve driver this season. Having previously been backed by Red Bull, Daruvala is an exceptional talent who is currently sixth in the 2023 F2 standings, with the Indian driver having claimed two podiums already this season.

With him being the team’s reserve driver, Daruvala has spent a considerable amount of time in Mahindra’s simulator, meaning he might have a vague idea of what to expect next Monday. Daruvala is “really excited” to drive the team’s Gen3 car next week and is “especially proud” to be doing so for the Indian manufacturer, with the duo making an all-Indian pairing.

“The Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet and I’m really excited to be given the chance to drive it in Berlin. My role as Reserve Driver means I have already driven several laps in the simulator, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the M9Electro for real. As an Indian, I’m especially proud to be driving for the only Indian manufacturer on the grid and I’m really grateful to Mahindra Racing for giving me this opportunity.”

Above: Jehan Daruvala – Credit: Mahindra Racing

Also running for Mahindra next Monday a day after round eight of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is F2 podium finisher and former F1 driver Roberto Merhi, who is competing in Australia and Japan this year. Merhi raced for Manor Marussia in 2015 before he was dropped in the latter stages of the season, by American Alexander Rossi.

Merhi is spending 2023 competing in Super GT and the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, which he currently sits sixth in. Merhi was supposed to race in Formula E back in 2017 but never managed to sign with a team, with the Rookie Test set to be his first actual experience of the all-electric series.

“I’m very happy to make my debut in Formula E with the Rookie Test in Berlin,” Merhi said. “I would really like to thank Mahindra Racing for trusting me. I will put in all my effort to do a good job for the team. Adapting to a new challenge is exciting and I look forward to it.”

Above: Roberto Merhi at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2018 – Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The final driver taking part in the test for the Banbury-based team is Jordan King, who has been Mahindra’s development driver since Season Seven (2020/21). King is, of course, a former F2 and IndyCar driver and was Manor’s development driver in 2015 and 2016, highlighting the strength of his racing CV.

King has certainly competed in a wide variety of championships, but it’s his previous “development work” for Mahindra which will be vital next Monday to ensure that the team are heading in the right direction.

“I’m really looking forward to getting in the car and continuing the development work we’ve been doing behind the scenes,” said King. “It’ll be good to take the weekend’s simulator work straight to the track on Monday morning and carry on the progression and learning. As always, I’m grateful to the team for the opportunity to represent them and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Above: Jordan King ahead of the 2019 Indy 500 – Credit: Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones

Mahindra Team Principal Frederic Bertrand is looking forward to seeing how each driver gets on next Monday in Berlin, with all three having “impressed” the team boss over the past few years.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these three talented drivers to show us what they are made of. Each of them has impressed me in recent years, and I’m pleased with our choice to field them in this official Rookie Test day.”