World Rally-Raid Championship

Rebecca Busi joins FN Speed Team for American W2RC rounds

Credit: Rebecca Busi

As the World Rally-Raid Championship heads to the Americas for the first time, Rebecca Busi will race for a new team as she joins FN Speed Team. Her first race with the outfit will be the Sonora Rally in Mexico on 24–28 April, followed by the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina from 28 August to 1 September.

Busi ran the Dakar Rally with HRT Technology Team, placing as high as thirty-sixth in the T4 category before retiring in Stage #12 with a broken control arm. Although she had planned to challenge the full W2RC calendar, her Can-Am was not approved by inspectors for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, forcing her to sit the event out.

In mid-March, she visited FN Speed Team’s base in Spain to become acquainted with the outfit before confirming her new gig later in the month. Busi wrote on her OnlyFans page, “I’m happy to announce that I’ll be in Mexico for Sonora rally and Argentina for desafio ruta with the new team FN speed … are u ready to see some sand????”

FN Speed Team fielded Can-Am Mavericks in both T3 and T4 at the Dakar Rally but mainly focuses on the latter. Busi’s new team-mate and eighteen-year-old Pau Navarro is the one of the brightest prospects in the W2RC as he sits third in the T4 standings and scored an overall class podium at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Navarro’s father Santiago finished ninth in T3 at Dakar as one of eight Dakar-only FN Speed Team drivers; the younger Navarro was the operation’s lone entry in Abu Dhabi.

