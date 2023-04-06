Ron Capps joins SRX at Eldora

Ron Capps is more than familiar with going in a straight line on pavement, but will get to add some turns on dirt when he makes his Superstar Racing Experience début at Eldora Speedway on 10 August.

Capps is one of the top racers in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series as the twice reigning Funny Car champion and a three-time titlist in said category. SRX founder Tony Stewart, who owns Eldora, competes full-time in the NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for sportsman entries, having made the jump in 2022.

“SRX pretty much took the motorsports world by storm three years ago,” said Capps. “We all grew up watching the IROC series and Thursday Night Thunder was something I never missed as a fan. To have these two things together is a dream for both the fans and racecar drivers. It is such an honour to be selected to join the SRX series this year. I’ve been a huge fan of the concept to the point where we would make sure we got to a TV when we were at our NHRA races to catch the SRX races.

“It’s incredible to know that I’ll be joining some of the best race car drivers in the world on such a historic and fast race track in Eldora Speedway. The coolest part is for our NHRA fans to know that they can tune in and watch one of their own battle with the best on the high banks of Eldora Speedway. I’ll be a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m going to try and make our fans proud.”

While SRX will be a new foray for Capps, he is not completely unfamiliar with dirt track racing. During its run from 2005 to 2012, he competed in the Prelude to the Dream at Eldora, a charity dirt late model race predominantly featuring NASCAR stars including Stewart, with a best finish of fourth in 2006.

“Ron is the first NHRA driver in the history of SRX to join the ranks of the very best circle track drivers in the world,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “I’ve seen Ron drive a straight line in NHRA so many times I’ve lost count. He’s also a three-time World Champion who’s not a total stranger to dirt racing. Ron is a great guy, he’s good for racing, good to and for his sponsors, and will be very good for SRX.”

The Eldora round will be the fifth and penultimate race of the 2023 season. The year begins at Stafford on 13 July.