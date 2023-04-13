NASCAR Truck Series

Stephen Mallozzi joins AM Racing for Martinsville Trucks

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Keith McGee Designs

Stephen Mallozzi will run his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday at Martinsville Speedway, driving the #22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing.

The 22-year-old made his series début at Mid-Ohio in 2022 with Reaume Brothers Racing, for whom he also races in late models as a development driver, finishing twenty-second. He has also worked for TobyChristie.com as a sim racing and NASCAR fantasy writer.

“Guys guys guys I’m in the #22 this weekend,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

AM Racing has a partnership with RBR, both being Ford teams, and team owner Josh Reaume ran three of the first six races in the #22 to start 2023 with a best finish of nineteenth at Daytona. Logan Bearden, Chase Briscoe, and Max Gutiérrez also made one-off starts with Briscoe scoring a top ten in the most recent race at Bristol Dirt. The #22 is currently twentieth in owner points.

Reaume will be in the #34 for RBR, giving Mallozzi a familiar face at Martinsville.

Share
Avatar photo
2619 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Jonathan Shafer to make NASCAR debut at Martinsville Trucks

By
1 Mins read
Jonathan Shafer will make his NASCAR début at Martinsville in the Trucks for On Point Motorsports.
NASCAR Truck Series

Brad Perez joins Young's for Martinsville Trucks

By
1 Mins read
Brad Pérez will make his NASCAR oval track début at Martinsville in the Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports.
NASCAR Truck Series

Joey Logano dominates Bristol Truck Race on Dirt

By
3 Mins read
With Cup team-mate Ryan Blaney calling the shots, Joey Logano led 138 of 150 laps to win the NASCAR Truck race at Bristol Dirt.