Stephen Mallozzi joins AM Racing for Martinsville Trucks

Stephen Mallozzi will run his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday at Martinsville Speedway, driving the #22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing.

The 22-year-old made his series début at Mid-Ohio in 2022 with Reaume Brothers Racing, for whom he also races in late models as a development driver, finishing twenty-second. He has also worked for TobyChristie.com as a sim racing and NASCAR fantasy writer.

“Guys guys guys I’m in the #22 this weekend,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

AM Racing has a partnership with RBR, both being Ford teams, and team owner Josh Reaume ran three of the first six races in the #22 to start 2023 with a best finish of nineteenth at Daytona. Logan Bearden, Chase Briscoe, and Max Gutiérrez also made one-off starts with Briscoe scoring a top ten in the most recent race at Bristol Dirt. The #22 is currently twentieth in owner points.

Reaume will be in the #34 for RBR, giving Mallozzi a familiar face at Martinsville.