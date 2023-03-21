Logan Bearden rejoins AM for COTA Trucks

Logan Bearden will once again drive for AM Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Circuit of the Americas, though in a different number and manufacturer as he will pilot the #22 Ford F-150.

Bearden, a late model racer, had hoped to race in the Trucks for the first time at the 2021 COTA weekend for Niece Motorsports but failed to qualify. A second attempt, this time in AM’s new #37 Chevrolet, succeeded as he qualified twenty-first but finished twenty-eighth after his fuel pump died with just five laps to go.

“I learned a lot in my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début last year, even though we experienced mechanical hiccups early in the race,” said Bearden. “The team worked diligently to fix the truck so I could get as many laps as I could under my belt. Without a doubt, I believe that seat time will pay off this weekend and hopefully, I can contend for a top-fifteen finish in our #22 Bearden Automotive/Parker Electric Ford F-150.”

He also works for AM as a mechanic, serving on both the Truck and ARCA Menards Series programmes.

AM’s #22 began 2023 with Josh Reaume running two of the first three races with a best finish of nineteenth at Daytona. Max Gutiérrez took over at Las Vegas and placed twenty-first. After three races, the #22 is twenty-second in owner points. The team also fields the #25 in the Xfinity Series for Brett Moffitt.

“Logan is a very methodical and talented race car driver and he is an important asset to AM Racing,” team co-owner Kevin Cywinski stated. “He did not get a fair shot last year. He qualified on speed and was competitive in the opening laps of the race but unfortunately experienced mechanical gremlins early in the race. We are glad everything worked out where he has another opportunity to not only showcase his craft but race in front of friends and family under the AM Racing banner.

“We believe Logan will surprise a lot of people this weekend.”

The race will take place on Saturday.