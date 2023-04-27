NASCAR Truck Series

Toni Breidinger making Truck debut at Kansas

By
1 Mins read
CreditL TRICON Garage

Toni Breidinger will make her long awaited NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début on 6 May at Kansas Speedway. She will drive the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. Victoria’s Secret, for whom she works as a model, will sponsor her truck.

Breidinger is in her second full season in the ARCA Menards Series for Venturini Motorsports, currently sitting ninth in points with a best finish of twelfth at Talladega. She placed sixth in the 2022 standings with six top tens.

She had planned to run a Truck race in 2021 with Young’s Motorsports but departed the team midseason for Venturini. The move also gave the 23-year-old a spot as a Toyota Racing Development driver.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a race car driver and a Victoria’s Secret model. I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am—I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas,” said Breidinger. “I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it.”

ARCA will also race at Kansas earlier in the day.

The #1 serves as TRICON’s multi-driver truck with Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, and Jason White each having made a start. It is currently twenty-first in owner points with Grala and Sawalich scoring its best finish of ninth at COTA and Martinsville, respectivly. Sawalich and Breidinger’s maiden Truck starts both came in the #1.

