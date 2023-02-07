NASCAR Truck Series

Jason White joins TRICON for Daytona Trucks

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: TRICON Garage

After last racing in NASCAR‘s national divisions in 2014, Jason White has been keen to return since the turn of the decade. Two years after making his first Xfinity Series starts in seven years, he will enter a Craftsman Truck Series event for the first time in nearly a decade when he pilots the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro of TRICON Garage at Daytona International Speedway on 17 February.

White was a Truck Series regular in the early 2010s, notably racing with backing from firearm auction site GunBroker. His most successful campaign came in 2010 with current Xfinity team SS-Green Light Racing when he won the pole at Daytona and scored six top tens to place tenth in points. 2014 marked his most recent year of Truck competition when he ran four races for RSS Racing (also now in Xfinity) and the since defunct NTS Motorsports, finishing twenty-third at Las Vegas in his last start. In 156 career Truck starts, he has twenty-one top tens.

He returned to NASCAR in 2021 on an Xfinity superspeedway-only schedule for RSS and MBM Motorsports, highlighted by a tenth at Daytona.

TRICON’s #1 is their multi-driver truck, with William Sawalich set to run six races in it starting at Martinsville in April. Now Toyota’s flagship Truck team, TRICON is fielding four full-time trucks: the #5 for Dean Thompson, the #11 for Corey Heim, the #15 for Tanner Gray, and the #17 for Taylor Gray with Sammy Smith as one of his substitutes due to the former being too young for larger tracks.

Share
Avatar photo
2350 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

G2G Racing returning for 2023 with multiple drivers

By
1 Mins read
After a tumultuous 2022 season, G2G Racing plans to return for the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series with a slate that includes B.J. McLeod, Brennan Poole, Johnny Sauter, owner Tim Viens, and series newcomers Dale Quarterley and Memphis Villarreal.
NASCAR Truck Series

Sammy Smith to make Truck debut with TRICON

By
1 Mins read
As Taylor Gray is too young to run the first three races of the 2023 NASCAR Truck season, Sammy Smith will take over his ride at TRICON Garage for the opener at Daytona.
NASCAR Truck Series

Bret Holmes commits to full 2023 NASCAR Trucks

By
1 Mins read
2020 ARCA champion Bret Holmes will race for 2023 NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year honours in 2023 for his own team.