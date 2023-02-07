Jason White joins TRICON for Daytona Trucks

After last racing in NASCAR‘s national divisions in 2014, Jason White has been keen to return since the turn of the decade. Two years after making his first Xfinity Series starts in seven years, he will enter a Craftsman Truck Series event for the first time in nearly a decade when he pilots the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro of TRICON Garage at Daytona International Speedway on 17 February.

White was a Truck Series regular in the early 2010s, notably racing with backing from firearm auction site GunBroker. His most successful campaign came in 2010 with current Xfinity team SS-Green Light Racing when he won the pole at Daytona and scored six top tens to place tenth in points. 2014 marked his most recent year of Truck competition when he ran four races for RSS Racing (also now in Xfinity) and the since defunct NTS Motorsports, finishing twenty-third at Las Vegas in his last start. In 156 career Truck starts, he has twenty-one top tens.

He returned to NASCAR in 2021 on an Xfinity superspeedway-only schedule for RSS and MBM Motorsports, highlighted by a tenth at Daytona.

TRICON’s #1 is their multi-driver truck, with William Sawalich set to run six races in it starting at Martinsville in April. Now Toyota’s flagship Truck team, TRICON is fielding four full-time trucks: the #5 for Dean Thompson, the #11 for Corey Heim, the #15 for Tanner Gray, and the #17 for Taylor Gray with Sammy Smith as one of his substitutes due to the former being too young for larger tracks.