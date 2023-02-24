Kaz Grala joins TRICON for Las Vegas Trucks

Since making his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series début in 2016, all of Kaz Grala‘s starts in the division have come in a Chevrolet Silverado. That will change on 3 March as he will pilot a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for TRICON Garage.

“Double duty in Vegas next week! Can’t wait to get to work with everybody,” Grala tweeted.

After last racing for Toyota in the now-ARCA Menards Series East in 2015 and 2016, Grala spent much of his national series career with Ford and Chevrolet, having exclusively raced with the latter since 2019 in all three divisions. His lone full Truck Series campaign in 2017 came in a Silverado for GMS Racing, during which he finished seventh in points, and he was with the Chevrolet-aligned Young’s Motorsports for a part-time slate in 2021 and 2022.

He joined Toyota in 2023 as he became a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing. Grala ran two races for the team in late 2022.

In two career Truck starts at Las Vegas, Grala finished fifth (2017 with GMS) and thirtieth (2022 with Young’s, retired due to engine failure).

Grala will race the #1 Toyota Tundra for TRICON, which Jason White drove to a fifteenth-place run in the 2023 season opener at Daytona. Toyota’s development drivers Jesse Love and William Sawalich will also make three and six starts in the truck, respectively.