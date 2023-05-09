ABT CUPRA’s Near Points Finish an ‘Important Next Step’

Thomas Biermaier, Team Principal of the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team was left feeling very proud of the Kempten-based team following Saturday’s Monaco E-Prix, with Nico Müller having come agonisingly close to back-to-back points finishes.

The team’s first points finish of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Berlin has seemingly given them a new sense of belief, following their challenging comeback to the all-electric series so far. ABT CUPRA clearly entered the Circuit de Monaco with newfound confidence, which Müller displayed during the race. Whilst Müller and Robin Frijns both qualified badly, the Swiss driver did remarkably well to fight through the field and into the top ten, completely on merit.

He was looking set to finish ninth or tenth as he started the penultimate lap, where he was then hit into the barrier on the outside of Sainte Devote by Sam Bird. The impact resulted in Müller having to retire instantly, to the misery of him and the entire team. Frijns was unfortunately not on hand to capitalise, with the Dutchman having finished thirteenth.

It was a gutting end to the race for ABT CUPRA, who are at least trying to focus on the positives from Saturday. That includes Biermaier, who recognised that Müller’s fight through the field was “an important next step for us in our comeback”.

“We were on a good way today to finish in the points under our own steam and even from a rear grid position – this is an important next step for us in our comeback. My thanks go to the whole team who do a fantastic job again every weekend.

“We’ll take this positive aspect with us into the next rounds, along with all the great impressions of an exciting race day in front of full grandstands and with lots of guests. Formula E presented itself at its best today on one of the most spectacular tracks in the world.”