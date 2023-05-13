Christian Eckes leads through chaotic Darlington conclusion

Christian Eckes is the second driver to notch multiple NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins in 2023, though it took him having to sprint from the field and keep his distance multiple times as Friday’s race at Darlington Raceway was plagued by multiple wrecks in overtime.

Eckes set the tone early by winning Stage #1, and he and Corey Heim would dominate as they combined to lead all but ten laps. The former took the top spot on the ensuing restart on lap 132, from which he faced an onslaught of pressure from the likes of Stage #2 winner William Byron and Rajah Caruth.

As Byron tried to close in, Timmy Hill spun with two laps remaining to trigger overtime. Eckes’ McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team-mate Jake Garcia collided with Caruth on the first overtime attempt, setting up a second try.

Yet another accident occurred on take two when Grant Enfinger hit the wall in turn four, though the caution came out after Eckes had crossed the start/finish line to begin the final lap. As such, the race ended under yellow and Eckes secured his second win of 2023.

Interestingly, the victory also completes an unusual cycle of finishes for Eckes. In the five races between his win at Atlanta and the Darlington triumph, he alternated between crashing out and finishing thirtieth, or placing fifteenth.

“I don’t really feel that excited because the truck was so good it drove itself,” said Eckes. “It’s been a really, really rough couple of weeks.

“To come back and win shows the resilience of this team, and how we had to win it just shows the fight in this team, I was really determined. It’s really, really fun to be here, and when you have a truck like this, you’ve just got to finish it out.”

In the spirit of Throwback Weekend, Eckes raced a truck honouring 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Hershel McGriff. McGriff, who raced the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series’ Southern 500 at Darlington in 1950 and continued to compete in NASCAR well into his nineties, is a close friend of MHR co-owner Bill McAnally.

Race results