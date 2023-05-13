NASCAR Truck Series

Christian Eckes leads through chaotic Darlington conclusion

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Christian Eckes is the second driver to notch multiple NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins in 2023, though it took him having to sprint from the field and keep his distance multiple times as Friday’s race at Darlington Raceway was plagued by multiple wrecks in overtime.

Eckes set the tone early by winning Stage #1, and he and Corey Heim would dominate as they combined to lead all but ten laps. The former took the top spot on the ensuing restart on lap 132, from which he faced an onslaught of pressure from the likes of Stage #2 winner William Byron and Rajah Caruth.

As Byron tried to close in, Timmy Hill spun with two laps remaining to trigger overtime. Eckes’ McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team-mate Jake Garcia collided with Caruth on the first overtime attempt, setting up a second try.

Yet another accident occurred on take two when Grant Enfinger hit the wall in turn four, though the caution came out after Eckes had crossed the start/finish line to begin the final lap. As such, the race ended under yellow and Eckes secured his second win of 2023.

Interestingly, the victory also completes an unusual cycle of finishes for Eckes. In the five races between his win at Atlanta and the Darlington triumph, he alternated between crashing out and finishing thirtieth, or placing fifteenth.

“I don’t really feel that excited because the truck was so good it drove itself,” said Eckes. “It’s been a really, really rough couple of weeks.

“To come back and win shows the resilience of this team, and how we had to win it just shows the fight in this team, I was really determined. It’s really, really fun to be here, and when you have a truck like this, you’ve just got to finish it out.”

In the spirit of Throwback Weekend, Eckes raced a truck honouring 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Hershel McGriff. McGriff, who raced the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series’ Southern 500 at Darlington in 1950 and continued to compete in NASCAR well into his nineties, is a close friend of MHR co-owner Bill McAnally.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1419Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet158Running
2652Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota158Running
31115Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota158Running
4851William Byron*Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet158Running
51842Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet158Running
61324Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet158Running
7151Bubba Wallace*TRICON GarageToyota158Running
8111Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota158Running
9255Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota158Running
102420Kaden HoneycuttYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet158Running
1132Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet158Running
121988Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord158Running
131641Ross Chastain*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet158Running
14223Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet158Running
151716Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota158Running
16297Corey LaJoie*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet158Running
17369Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet158Running
181499Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord158Running
192043Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet158Running
202613Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord158Running
211217Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota158Running
222238Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord158Running
233432Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet158Running
242356Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota157Running
25725Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet157Running
26535Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet157Running
273230Ryan VargasOn Point MotorsportsToyota156Running
282704Johnny SauterRoper RacingFord156Running
29352Kris WrightYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet155Running
303045Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet126Accident
31998Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord123Running
32104Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet100Accident
333312Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet78Fuel Pump
342175Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet48Oil Leak
353147Dawson Cram*G2G RacingToyota36Mechanical
362846Brennan Poole*G2G RacingToyota20Engine
DNQ33Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
