Glade, Johnson, Price, Sutherland complete Sonora Rally/Mexican 1000 double

Western Mexico was bustling with desert racing in the past fortnight as the state of Sonora hosted the World Rally-Raid Championship’s inaugural trip to the Americas with the Sonora Rally, immediately followed by the NORRA Mexican 1000 in neighbouring Baja California. Sonora alone was already a difficult race to complete, much less doing so followed by the Mexican 1000 the following week, but a quartet of racers were more than up for the task.

Matt Sutherland and Matthew Glade had a particularly busy two weeks as they ran both races as part of the Ultimate Ironman Challenge, organised by NORRA and Sonora Rally for those attempting double duty on their own. Sutherland won the Sonora Rally’s Malle Moto class (finishing second in the Road to Dakar) before backing it up with his second consecutive Mexican 1000 bike overall victory. Racing in Pro Rally, he set a total time of 21:54:05 (21:53:20 excluding penalties) to hold off Modern Open rider Cade Smith by thirty-five minutes while also beating his 2022 time by fifteen minutes. Glade finished fourth in Pro Rally and fourteenth overall, seven hours back of Sutherland.

With the Sonora Rally ending on 28 April while the Mexican 1000’s first day of racing was on the 30th, Ultimate Ironman Challenge participants took a shuttle van from the Sonora finish in San Luis Río Colorado to the 1000’s start in Ensenada on the 29th. Sutherland and Glade’s bikes reached their destination and received an expedited pre-race inspection process before heading out the next day.

Mike Johnson placed an impressive third overall and second in Pro Rally. While Johnson is no stranger to the Mexican 1000 and his Rally Comp company provides roadbook devices for riders there and at Sonora, the 1000 was just his second race with Chinese manufacturer Kove Moto after finishing third in Sonora’s National Enduro.

In the four-wheel realm, Sara Price‘s fourteenth overall secured the Evolution Stock Turbo UTV victory. A twenty-minute penalty narrowed the gap to second-placed Benjamin Crawford to twenty-one minutes, though that was still more than enough of a cushion for the victory. While Sutherland came one spot short of securing free admission to the 2024 Dakar Rally, Price claimed the Road to Dakar at Sonora for four-wheel vehicles after winning the National Car/UTV division. Price’s Sonora co-driver Jeremy Gray split time in the navigator’s seat at the 1000 with his daughter Saydiie Gray.

Price’s busy stretch continued when she followed up the 1000 by racing the Dos Mares 500 from La Paz to Cabo.

Like in bikes, the 2023 Mexican 1000’s overall victor in cars was a repeat as 2022 champion Steve Menzies, father of Baja star Bryce Menzies, went back to back.

Cars

Class Overall Finish Number Driver Vehicle Total Time Challenger 4×4 113 807 Mark Van Leeuwarden 1983 Ford Bronco 37:26:36 Challenger Buggy 99 2222 Frank Kelson 1969 Volkswagen Beetle 29:35:52 Challenger Car 57 500 Tom Bird 1974 Porsche Challenger 914 23:28:20 Challenger Truck 100 1940 Colin McLemore 1975 Ford Pickup 29:45:34 Evolution 6100 5 6139 Terry Householder 2018 Herbst-Smith Ford 18:30:20 Evolution Class 10 15 1011 Eli Yee 2011 Alumi-Craft Class 10 Buggy 19:58:55 Evolution Class 7100 DNF 7127 Scott Phipps 1996 Ford Ranger N/A Evolution Heavy Metal 137 806 Perry McNeil 2018 Ford Raptor 60:29:52 Evolution Meyers Manx DNF 1356 Joe Wheeler 1973 Meyers Manx N/A Evolution Modified UTV 33 444 Seth Egge 2017 Yamaha YXZ1000R SS 21:29:03 Evolution Modified Turbo UTV 21 2979 Cameron Ornelas 2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 20:17:26 Evolution Open UTV 3 1854 Kristen Matlock 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R 18:05:00 Evolution Prerun Buggy 55 995 Randy Minnier 2022 Alumi Craft Grande 23:21:35 Evolution Prerun Truck 31 39 Pat SIms 1989 Ford F-250 21:26:57 Evolution Rally Car DNF 602 Jeff Gamroth 2006 Porsche Cayenne N/A Evolution Stock UTV 98 6456 Hans Buckwalter 2017 Polaris RZR XP 4 1000 28:34:08 Evolution Stock Turbo UTV 14 2024 Sara Price 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 19:51:46 Evolution Trophy Lite 76 6036 Bruce Anderson 2022 Trophy Lite 25:37:18 Evolution Ultra 4×4 41 833 Rod Kaven 2019 Trent Fab Ultra4 22:17:06 Evolution Unlimited Buggy 2 153 Matt Campbell 2013 JIMCO Rally Car 17:36:16 Evolution Unlimited Truck 1 1 Steve Menzies 2021 Mason Ford 17:01:34 Historic Buggy 58 156 Darren Mahoney 2000 Jimco Class 1 23:44:30 Historic Truck and Truggy 46 16 Pedro Perezpliego 1991 Ford F-150 22:31:32 Legend 4×4 64 35 Chris Greenwood 1972 Ford Bronco 24:38:48 Legend Buggy 86 304 Rich Minga 1971 Sandwinder Buggy 26:45:40 Legend Car 128 34 John Lannom 1967 Volkswagen Beetle 46:21:32 Pioneer 4×4 80 26 Boyd Jaynes 1968 Ford Bronco 26:07:28 Pioneer Buggy 93 9 Jon Steinhilber 1965 Meyers Manx 27:23:20 Pioneer Truck 92 866 Chris Sullivan 1966 Ford F-100 27:22:43 Vintage 4-Cylinder Buggy 27 138 Randy Wilson 1988 Raceco Buggy 21:01:31 Vintage 6-Cylinder Truck 126 218 Jose Luis Salizzoni 2002 Ford Explorer 44:55:20 Vintage Class 1/2-1600 49 1613 Ruben Rodriguez 2000 Bunderson 2/1600 22:56:22 Vintage Class 11 88 1124 Aida Leon 1970 Volkswagen Beetle 27:01:35 Vintage Class 5 9 512 Mike Belk 2007 Volkswagen Class 5 19:07:39 Vintage Military Vehicle 134 22 Robert Blanton 1984 Chevrolet Blazer 54:06:08 Vintage Open Buggy 23 86 Jay Culbertson 1990 Raceco Class 1 20:33:45 Vintage Open Production Car DNF 600 Allen Repashy 1965 Ford Ranchero N/A Vintage Open Truck 12 236 Dane Cardone 1995 Ford F-150 19:33:43 Vintage Open Truck 4×4 68 73 Craig Christy 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 24:54:46 Vintage Open Truck Rear Leafs 135 826 John Bonanni 1978 Ford Pickup 55:54:53 Vintage Short Wheelbase 4×4 96 301 Larry Trim 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee 28:18:15 VIntage Stock Production Car 123 969 Serifcan Ozcan 1989 Porsche 911 42:12:18 Total time includes penalties

Bikes

Class Overall Finish Number Rider Vehicle Total Time 50+ Vintage Dudes 6 822 Scott Purcell 2019 KTM 500 24:16:58 60+ Vintage Dudes DNF 17 Steve Fugate 2022 Beta 430 RR-S N/A ATC 3-Wheelers 23 278 Lyle Tonelli 1986 Honda ATC250R 51:01:20 Modern Lites 13 233 Sydney Keeney 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F 28:22:21 Modern Open 2 37 Cade Smith 2022 KTM 500 22:19:50 Multi-Cylinder 7 890 Radek Burkat 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R 24:54:46 Pro Rally 1 423 Matt Sutherland 2021 KTM 450 Rally 21:54:05 Rally Amateur 9 997 Clint Skullerud 2017 KTM XC-F :27:02:27 Vintage Open 5 101 Ben Schuckburgh 2000 Honda XR650R 23:47:17