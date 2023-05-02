2023 Sonora Rally: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

The 2023 Sonora Rally marked the first time that the World Rally-Raid Championship visited the Americas. The Checkered Flag provided in-depth, live coverage of all five stages (six including the Prologue) and other related stories on social media and in article form here.
Pre-race stories
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Competitor
|Team
|Time
|Recap
|T1
|201
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|10:29:55
|Recap
|T3
|302
|Mitch Guthrie
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|11:17:24
|Recap
|T4
|400
|Rokas Baciuška
|Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing
|11:51:05
|Recap
|RallyGP
|18
|Daniel Sanders
|Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
|11:01:09
|Recap
|Rally2
|17
|Romain Dumontier
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|11:48:21
|Recap
|Rally3
|57
|Massimo Camurri
|Freedom Rally Racing
|15:59:16
|Recap
|Quad
|162
|Laisvydas Kancius
|AG Dakar School
|15:33:14
|Recap
|National Car/UTV
|605
|Sara Price*
|SP Motorsports
|17:14:04
|Recap
|National Enduro
|513
|Brendan Crow*
|Brendan Crow
|16:37:36
|Recap
|National Malle Moto
|501
|Matt Sutherland*
|Matt Sutherland
|18:24:08
|Recap
|Road to Dakar
|526
|Francisco Alvarez*
|Freedom Rally Racing
|17:56:38
|Recap
Stage recaps
|Stage
|Date
|Overall Cars winner
|Overall Bikes winner
|Recap
|Prologue
|23 April
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Bradley Cox
|Recap
|Stage #1
|24 April
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Tosha Schareina*
|Recap
|Stage #2
|25 April
|Sébastien Loeb
|Daniel Sanders
|Recap
|Stage #3
|26 April
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Daniel Sanders
|Recap
|Stage #4
|27 April
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toby Price
|Recap
|Stage #5
|28 April
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Daniel Sanders
|Recap