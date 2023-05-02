World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

By
Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2023 Sonora Rally marked the first time that the World Rally-Raid Championship visited the Americas. The Checkered Flag provided in-depth, live coverage of all five stages (six including the Prologue) and other related stories on social media and in article form here.

Missed any reports? Take a look below!

Pre-race stories

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTimeRecap
T1201Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing10:29:55Recap
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team11:17:24Recap
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing11:51:05Recap
RallyGP18Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory Racing11:01:09Recap
Rally217Romain DumontierHT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing11:48:21Recap
Rally357Massimo CamurriFreedom Rally Racing15:59:16Recap
Quad162Laisvydas KanciusAG Dakar School15:33:14Recap
National Car/UTV605Sara Price*SP Motorsports17:14:04Recap
National Enduro513Brendan Crow*Brendan Crow16:37:36Recap
National Malle Moto501Matt Sutherland*Matt Sutherland18:24:08Recap
Road to Dakar526Francisco Alvarez*Freedom Rally Racing17:56:38Recap
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps

StageDateOverall Cars winnerOverall Bikes winnerRecap
Prologue23 AprilYazeed Al-RajhiBradley CoxRecap
Stage #124 AprilNasser Al-AttiyahTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #225 AprilSébastien LoebDaniel SandersRecap
Stage #326 AprilYazeed Al-RajhiDaniel SandersRecap
Stage #427 AprilNasser Al-AttiyahToby PriceRecap
Stage #528 AprilYazeed Al-RajhiDaniel SandersRecap
