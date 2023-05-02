2023 Sonora Rally: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

The 2023 Sonora Rally marked the first time that the World Rally-Raid Championship visited the Americas. The Checkered Flag provided in-depth, live coverage of all five stages (six including the Prologue) and other related stories on social media and in article form here.

Missed any reports? Take a look below!

Pre-race stories

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time Recap T1 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 10:29:55 Recap T3 302 Mitch Guthrie Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 11:17:24 Recap T4 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 11:51:05 Recap RallyGP 18 Daniel Sanders Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing 11:01:09 Recap Rally2 17 Romain Dumontier HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 11:48:21 Recap Rally3 57 Massimo Camurri Freedom Rally Racing 15:59:16 Recap Quad 162 Laisvydas Kancius AG Dakar School 15:33:14 Recap National Car/UTV 605 Sara Price* SP Motorsports 17:14:04 Recap National Enduro 513 Brendan Crow* Brendan Crow 16:37:36 Recap National Malle Moto 501 Matt Sutherland* Matt Sutherland 18:24:08 Recap Road to Dakar 526 Francisco Alvarez* Freedom Rally Racing 17:56:38 Recap * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps

Stage Date Overall Cars winner Overall Bikes winner Recap Prologue 23 April Yazeed Al-Rajhi Bradley Cox Recap Stage #1 24 April Nasser Al-Attiyah Tosha Schareina* Recap Stage #2 25 April Sébastien Loeb Daniel Sanders Recap Stage #3 26 April Yazeed Al-Rajhi Daniel Sanders Recap Stage #4 27 April Nasser Al-Attiyah Toby Price Recap Stage #5 28 April Yazeed Al-Rajhi Daniel Sanders Recap