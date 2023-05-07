Sutton seals Race Two honors at Brands Hatch ahead of Ingram, Thompson on reverse grid pole

Race Two is complete at Brands Hatch as the 2023 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) continues with Ash Sutton joining Colin Turkington in sealing his first win of the season on Sunday.

Sutton kept Tom Ingram at bay for most of the race as he commanded the field after a superb diving move on the opening lap to get past Colin Turkington going into Druids.

Ingram was the next to pick off Turkington as he took the place on the run through Surtees to come from initially fifth place on the grid. The top three remained unchanged from there with Ingram unable to make the run at Sutton and instead banked second with points on the board.

The action came further back with Jake Hill and Dan Cammish fourth and fifth respectively ahead of Rory Butcher in sixth who anchored the trio of Toyota Corollas, with Sam Osborne who up to now has looked superb this weekend after his maiden podium last time out making one move too many making contact with Ricky Collard on the final corner.

It was Josh Cook who initially lost the place to Osborne who ended up the beneficiary, finishing ahead of Osborne, George Gamble, and Collard who came out of it worse off. Reverse grid-wise, number 11 was picked out meaning Bobby Thompson heads onto pole position alongside Tom Chilton who won the same race last time out at Donington Park.

2023 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Brands Hatch Indy

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 24 Laps

2. Tom Ingram , BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.933s

3. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +3.405s

4. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +6.859s

5. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +10.598s

6. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +12.383s

7. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +13.912s

8. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +14.168s

9. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +14.238s

10. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +14.350s

11. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +15.087s

12. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +16.152s

13. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +16.659s

14. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +22.151s

15. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +22.994s

16. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +23.277s

17. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +27.380s

18. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +28.468s

19. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +30.295s

20. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +30.675s

21. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +34.698s

22. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +36.648s

23. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +50.101s

24. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +2 Laps

25. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +2 Laps

26. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +7 Laps

27. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW DNS