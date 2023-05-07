BTCC

Turkington claims first win of the season at Brands Hatch after 45-minute red flag delay

By
1 Mins read
Share
Colin Turkington - Team BMW - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Team BMW‘s Colin Turkington is in business with his first win of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season on Sunday morning at Brands Hatch.

Turkington had to complete the start twice, with Dan Cammish initially on pole but a 45-minute delay paid heed to initial progress as a four-car melee saw the race neutralized for 45 minutes.

As Stephen Jelley was stopped out on the circuit after going into the pit wall carrying Andrew Watson, Adam Morgan, and Dan Rowbottom with him.

All now have work to do to salvage their days, especially in the case of Jelley and Morgan, but while it was a disheartening start for one side of the garage. Turkington provided some joy as he again took the top spot from Cammish at the start.

Cammish again was the one to suffer on the restart in a truncated 18-lap affair, as he dropped to fourth behind Turkington, Hill, and Sutton in the end.

Sutton initially around the fourth lap troubled Turkington bringing the gap down to less than a second.

But as Turkington started to get better use of his softer option tyres and also hybrid, he had no such issues for the rest of the race. Further down, there were great battles as Tom Ingram battled past Rory Butcher into fifth, and in the latter stages, Bobby Thompson relegated Butcher further.

Thompson has starred throughout the weekend and ahead of Butcher, he finished also closing out the top ten ahead of Josh Cook, Ricky Collard and Dan Lloyd, with the usual battle to the line throughout the top 20.

Share
Avatar photo
259 posts

About author
Head British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) writer for The Checkered Flag - passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts, Tennis and Basketball for other publications full time.
Articles
Related posts
BTCC

Cammish carries Donington Park form into superb pole position at Brands Hatch

By
2 Mins read
With a last gasp lap, BTCC forerunner Dan Cammish snatched pole position ahead of BMW duo, Colin Turkington and Jake Hill to continue his fine form at Brands Hatch.
BTCC

Cammish seals double at Donington Park season opener

By
2 Mins read
Dan Cammish has sealed a Donington Park double and ends the opening weekend of BTCC action leading the way after a superb conclusion ahead of Tom Ingram and Ash Sutton.
BTCC

Chilton seals first BTCC win in four years in wet conditions at Donington Park

By
1 Mins read
Tom Chilton sealed his first BTCC win since Croft 2019 in a rain dominated Race Two at Donington Park, with a debut podium for Ronan Pearson and best ever result for Nicolas Hamilton.