X44 triumphs in Hydro X Prix 1 after Andretti penalty

After falling short of the podium in both Desert X Prix races to begin their Extreme E championship defence, X44 was on the top step of the first Hydro X Prix Saturday.

Andretti XE led the way in the Grand Final for Race #1, but a switch bay violation in which Timmy Hansen traded off with Catie Munnings before the latter departed too early resulted in a fifteen-second penalty. With Andretti beating X44 to the finish by six seconds, the time docked was enough for X44 to leapfrog them for the win.

Even if circumstantial due to the infraction, Cristina Gutiérrez still enjoys her third career Extreme E win while Fraser McConnell notches his first.

“It just goes to show that prioritising opportunity and inclusivity doesn’t have to come at the cost of performance, and we’re proud to be showing what’s possible here in Extreme E,” said McConnell. “We didn’t have the best starting position—second from the outside—so I knew I was going to have to do something a little risky to get in front which I managed. I went a little wide and they got the better run, but that’s racing. We were able to stay close enough to capitalise on their penalty. A win is always a win and very happy to do this one for X44.”

Carl Cox Motorsport scored their maiden podium in just their second race weekend, taking advantage of Ganassi driver RJ Anderson‘s flat tyre. Rosberg X Racing failed to finish after Johan Kristoffersson rolled the car.

ACCIONA | Sainz XE and Veloce Racing, both top two in the championship, were relegated to the Redemption Race after struggling in their heats, but still finished in those same positions to salvage some points. Veloce had led practice on Friday and hopes to regain their momentum on Sunday.

The first round of qualifying was cancelled due to low-lying fog in the area.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
144X44 Vida Carbon Racing10:12.670Fraser McConnellCristina Gutiérrez
223Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E10:21.656*Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
38Carl Cox Motorsport10:51.647Christine GZTimo Scheider
499GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing11:14.386RJ AndersonAmanda Sorensen
56Rosberg X RacingDNFJohan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
* – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:49.303Mattias EkströmLaia Sanz
25Veloce Racing9:52.953Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
358NEOM McLaren XE10:05.503Emma GilmourTanner Foust
422JBXE10:22.082Andreas BakkerudHedda Hosås
5125ABT CUPRA XEDNSNasser Al-AttiyahKlara Andersson

Qualifying results

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamDriver #1Driver #2
144X44 Vida Carbon RacingCristina GutiérrezFraser McConnell
299GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi RacingAmanda SorensenRJ Anderson
323Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme ECatie MunningsTimmy Hansen
455ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamLaia SanzMattias Ekström
522JBXEHedda HosåsAndreas Bakkerud

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X RacingMikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
28Carl Cox MotorsportTimo ScheiderChristine GZ
358NEOM McLaren XE*Tanner FoustEmma Gilmour
45Veloce Racing †Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
5125ABT CUPRA XE †Klara AnderssonNasser Al-Attiyah
† – Did not finish
