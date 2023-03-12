Penalty dooms Rosberg again, Veloce scores first win at Desert X Prix

In 2022, Rosberg X Racing was easily the top team as the defending Extreme E champion with two wins, but penalties and errors doomed their title defence. Unfortunately for Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky, matters did not improve as the 2023 season began when they received a 136-second time penalty in the Grand Final of the first Desert X Prix, relegating them to third.

Veloce Racing capitalised on the penalty to score their first victory in just their second race with Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor. For Hansen, the win comes as redemption after fracturing his vertebrae during the 2022 Desert X Prix’s Crazy Race.

“To come back to Saudi Arabia and get my first Extreme E win with this new team, with Molly, and in the country that I had such a career changing accident, this is such a highlight,” said Hansen.

“Both of us believe so much in what the engineers and mechanics are doing, so we feel so safe when we get in the car. We believe in what we are going to drive and I think that is also giving some results.”

Although the Rosbergs held the advantage for much of the Grand Final, Åhlin-Kottulinsky sped in a slow area and received the penalty of over two minutes to knock RXR down to third. ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team, with new driver Mattias Ekström and the returning Laia Sanz, finished runner-up. Chip Ganassi Racing and reigning champion X44 retired with mechanical problems.

The race day was the first to ditch the single-car qualifying format in favour of two rounds of heat races, as well as a Redemption Race for the five teams that did not make the Grand Final. The latter ended up seeing a massive wreck when Nasser Al-Attiyah flipped and collided with McLaren’s Tanner Foust, resulting in substantial front damage to the former’s ABT CUPRA machine. The team was permitted to use Extreme E’s spare car primarily delegated for Continental’s tyre tests for Sunday, albeit with a thirty-second penalty in their first heat.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 11:56.291 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 12:13.000 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 3 6 Rosberg X Racing 14:04.332* Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 4 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing DNF Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 5 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing DNF RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen * – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 58 NEOM McLaren XE 28:55.292 Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour 2 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 29:00.844 Timo Scheider Christine GZ 3 22 JBXE DNF Heikki Kovalainen Hedda Hosås 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE DNF Nasser Al-Attiyah Klara Andersson 5 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNF Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings

Qualifying results

Qualifying #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 11:32.914 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 2 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:36.298 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 3 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 11:51.577 Timo Scheider Christine GZ 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 13:42.040* Nasser Al-Attiyah Klara Andersson 5 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNF Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:32.993 Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 2 5 Veloce Racing 11:41.727 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 3 22 JBXE 11:52.093 Heikki Kovalainen Hedda Hosås 4 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:59.973 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 5 58 NEOM McLaren XE 12:01.721* Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour

Qualifying #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap Time 1 5 Veloce Racing 11:38.038 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 2 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:46.899 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson 3 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 11:52.462 Amanda Sorensen RJ Anderson 4 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 12:03.435 Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen 5 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 11:50.867* Christine GZ Timo Scheider

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:29.779 Laia Sanz Mattias Ekström 2 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:35.123 Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell 3 58 NEOM McLaren XE 11:41.126 Emma Gilmour Tanner Foust 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 11:48.122 Klara Andersson Nasser Al-Attiyah 5 22 JBXE 11:55.303 Hedda Hosås Heikki Kovalainen