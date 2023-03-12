ACCIONA Sainz completes Desert X Prix first-time winner sweep

The 2022 Extreme E season saw four teams win a Final. While the 2023 season is twice as long thanks to the new doubleheader format, it already has two different victors in as many races.

Carlos Sainz‘s ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team is the newest team to add their name to the all-time win list when Mattias Ekström and Laia Sanz held off Saturday winner Veloce Racing in the Grand Final. The victory finally got the team over the hump after coming close with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2022, while Ekström notched his maiden victory in just his second race with the outfit, having replaced Sainz for 2023 due to injuries his Audi rally raid team-mate sustained at the Dakar Rally in January.

“What a great weekend at Extreme E. Driving for Carlos’ team already felt special, but bringing home P2 and team’s first ever WIN was just amazing,” tweeted Ekström. “Laia drove incredibly and the whole #AccionaSainz team did a great job. Let’s continue like this.”

The win came after a very close call in qualifying as ACCIONA | Sainz barely made the Grand Final on a tiebreaker. The team had tied with X44 for fifth in the classification after two rounds of heats at twelve points apiece, aided by X44 receiving a 3.7-second penalty in their second heat for Cristina Gutiérrez speeding in the switch bay that relegated them from third to fourth.

Veloce had dominated Sunday’s qualifying by winning both of their heats. With Veloce and ACCIONA | Sainz trading firsts and seconds in both days’ Grand Finals, they are tied atop the standings. Rosberg X Racing sits third after taking the last step of the podium for both Finals.

Despite missing out on the Final, X44 easily claimed the Redemption Race with ten seconds over McLaren. JBXE finished at the bottom of the classification after Hedda Hosås rolled in the consolation race.

Andretti ALTAWKILAT had a particularly difficult weekend after rolling twice on Saturday before Kevin Hansen did so again in Heat #1 of the second round. The team mustered a third in the Redemption Race.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:10.821 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 2 5 Veloce Racing 11:16.348 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 3 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:18.250 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 11:18.808 Nasser Al-Attiyah Klara Andersson 5 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 11:33.142 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen * – Received a penalty

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:10.132 Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 2 58 NEOM McLaren XE 11:20.282 Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour 3 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 11:43.428 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 4 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 13:53.666* Timo Scheider Christine GZ 5 22 JBXE DNF Heikki Kovalainen Hedda Hosås

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 11:25.061 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:27.838 Fraser McConnell Cristina Gutiérrez 3 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 11:28.131 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 4 125 ABT CUPRA XE 12:34.105 Nasser Al-Attiyah Klara Andersson 5 8 Carl Cox Motorsport DNF Timo Scheider Christine GZ

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:27.999 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 11:28.995 RJ Anderson Amanda Sorensen 3 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:29.614 Mattias Ekström Laia Sanz 4 58 NEOM McLaren XE 11:40.046* Tanner Foust Emma Gilmour 5 22 JBXE 11:40.341 Heikki Kovalainen Hedda Hosås

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 Veloce Racing 21:02.544 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 2 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing 21:09.941 Amanda Sorensen RJ Anderson 3 58 NEOM McLaren XE 21:16.34 Emma Gilmour Tanner Foust 4 8 Carl Cox Motorsport 21:19.993 Christine GZ Timo Scheider 5 23 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E DNF Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 125 ABT CUPRA XE 11:22.546 Klara Andersson Nasser Al-Attiyah 2 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:27.189 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson 3 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:29.295 Laia Sanz Mattias Ekström 4 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:32.391* Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell 5 22 JBXE 11:34.222 Hedda Hosås Heikki Kovalainen