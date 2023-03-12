ACCIONA Sainz completes Desert X Prix first-time winner sweep

The 2022 Extreme E season saw four teams win a Final. While the 2023 season is twice as long thanks to the new doubleheader format, it already has two different victors in as many races.
Carlos Sainz‘s ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team is the newest team to add their name to the all-time win list when Mattias Ekström and Laia Sanz held off Saturday winner Veloce Racing in the Grand Final. The victory finally got the team over the hump after coming close with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2022, while Ekström notched his maiden victory in just his second race with the outfit, having replaced Sainz for 2023 due to injuries his Audi rally raid team-mate sustained at the Dakar Rally in January.
“What a great weekend at Extreme E. Driving for Carlos’ team already felt special, but bringing home P2 and team’s first ever WIN was just amazing,” tweeted Ekström. “Laia drove incredibly and the whole #AccionaSainz team did a great job. Let’s continue like this.”
The win came after a very close call in qualifying as ACCIONA | Sainz barely made the Grand Final on a tiebreaker. The team had tied with X44 for fifth in the classification after two rounds of heats at twelve points apiece, aided by X44 receiving a 3.7-second penalty in their second heat for Cristina Gutiérrez speeding in the switch bay that relegated them from third to fourth.
Veloce had dominated Sunday’s qualifying by winning both of their heats. With Veloce and ACCIONA | Sainz trading firsts and seconds in both days’ Grand Finals, they are tied atop the standings. Rosberg X Racing sits third after taking the last step of the podium for both Finals.
Despite missing out on the Final, X44 easily claimed the Redemption Race with ten seconds over McLaren. JBXE finished at the bottom of the classification after Hedda Hosås rolled in the consolation race.
Andretti ALTAWKILAT had a particularly difficult weekend after rolling twice on Saturday before Kevin Hansen did so again in Heat #1 of the second round. The team mustered a third in the Redemption Race.
Grand Final results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|11:10.821
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|2
|5
|Veloce Racing
|11:16.348
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|3
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|11:18.250
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|4
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|11:18.808
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Klara Andersson
|5
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|11:33.142
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
Redemption Race results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|11:10.132
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|2
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|11:20.282
|Tanner Foust
|Emma Gilmour
|3
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|11:43.428
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|4
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|13:53.666*
|Timo Scheider
|Christine GZ
|5
|22
|JBXE
|DNF
|Heikki Kovalainen
|Hedda Hosås
Qualifying results
Round #1
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|5
|Veloce Racing
|11:25.061
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|2
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|11:27.838
|Fraser McConnell
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|3
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|11:28.131
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|4
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|12:34.105
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Klara Andersson
|5
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|DNF
|Timo Scheider
|Christine GZ
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|11:27.999
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|11:28.995
|RJ Anderson
|Amanda Sorensen
|3
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|11:29.614
|Mattias Ekström
|Laia Sanz
|4
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|11:40.046*
|Tanner Foust
|Emma Gilmour
|5
|22
|JBXE
|11:40.341
|Heikki Kovalainen
|Hedda Hosås
Round #2
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|5
|Veloce Racing
|21:02.544
|Molly Taylor
|Kevin Hansen
|2
|99
|GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing
|21:09.941
|Amanda Sorensen
|RJ Anderson
|3
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|21:16.34
|Emma Gilmour
|Tanner Foust
|4
|8
|Carl Cox Motorsport
|21:19.993
|Christine GZ
|Timo Scheider
|5
|23
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|DNF
|Catie Munnings
|Timmy Hansen
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|11:22.546
|Klara Andersson
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|2
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|11:27.189
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|Johan Kristoffersson
|3
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|11:29.295
|Laia Sanz
|Mattias Ekström
|4
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|11:32.391*
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Fraser McConnell
|5
|22
|JBXE
|11:34.222
|Hedda Hosås
|Heikki Kovalainen