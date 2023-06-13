2024 Provisional Formula E Calendar Expected to Feature Tokyo and Malaga

Despite the fact that five races still remain in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the excitement is already starting to build ahead of next season, with two new races reportedly set to make their debut.

Whilst a provisional calendar will be announced at this month’s FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Spain, it has been reported by The Race that it’s set to feature a record-breaking eighteen races and two new cities.

According to The Race, Tokyo and Malaga are both set to feature on the provisional calendar, as are this season’s four new host cities. Reportedly, Formula E and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government are close to striking a deal, with it set to be known imminently whether Japan will feature on the FE calendar for the first-time. Over in Spain, a plan to hold a race in the coastal Spanish city of Malaga are supposedly advanced, with the preferred race date being the end of May.

Elsewhere, the season is expected to start once again in Mexico City on January 13, followed by a trip to Saudi Arabia. Hyderabad, Cape Town and São Paulo will follow; however, they’re expected to be pencilled in as TBC for the time being. If given the green light, an E-Prix in Tokyo will take place at the end of March, followed by Rome and a double-header in Berlin.

After Berlin is where Malaga will likely take place if a deal is sorted, with Jakarta to follow the trip to Spain. If Malaga doesn’t get over the line, then a return to Seoul could be on the cards. Seoul hosted the Season Eight finale, with local promoters being keen for FE to return. Portland and London will round-off the tenth season of FE. To avoid clashing with the 2024 Paris Olympics, the London E-Prix will not take place in its usual spot. Instead, it’ll be run on July 20-21.