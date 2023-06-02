Formula E Stars Clean Beach Ahead of Jakarta E-Prix

Despite the immense heat and humidity, over three-hundred volunteers from the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship joined together to clean a beach in Jakarta, ahead of this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix, in recognition of World Environment Day.

With World Environment day falling on June 5 (Monday), several members of the paddock, including, many drivers, cleared one-hundred twenty refuse bags of plastic waste from a beach next to this weekend’s circuit. The specific beach was the Pantai Beach in Ancol resort, which is where the action is taking place in the Indonesian capital across the next couple of days.

The refuse bags were collected by Indonesian waste management service Waste4Change, who are the official waste management partner of this weekend’s double-header. To ensure that as little waste is produced this weekend as possible, there are set to be several Recycling Rangers in the Allianz Fan Village, to ensure that all plastic waste is recycled at the E-Prix.

Formula E Sustainability Director Julia Pallé explained why the all-electric series came together to clean the beach in Jakarta, with their incredible work having also been “aligned” to help the sport celebrate World Environment Day.

“Plastic pollution is a growing problem that affects everyone around the world and especially in Indonesia,” Pallé said, as per Formula E.

“At every race we are committed to engaging with local communities and leaving them in a better place, so aligned to celebrating World Environment Day on 5 June, we united as a championship with the community to clean the local area of plastic rubbish and ensure it is sustainably managed and not put back into landfill.”