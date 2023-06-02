GK Racing to debut at Gateway

Clay Greenfield will return to the world of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team ownership on his 39th birthday when he enters the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway round on Saturday in the #95 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GK Racing.

The operation is co-owned by Greenfield, his wife Tandra Greenfield, and Theresa Kiss. Kiss is the owner of Backyard Blues Pools, which has sponsored Greenfield since 2020.

Greenfield has run his own team on various occasions, most notably entering all but three races in 2020 en route to a points finish of twenty-second. In 2022, he joined Bruce Cook’s Cook Racing Technologies for a part-time slate, and remained with Cook for the 2023 season opener at Daytona where he crashed out and was classified thirty-fourth.

A team statement released Monday says: “We are excited to announce Clay & Tandra Greenfield, and Jordan & Theresa Kiss, have partnered to form GK Racing as a new NASCAR Team! We are thrilled for GK Racing to have female ownership, as Theresa Kiss (Hispanic female) and former NFL cheerleader Tandra Greenfield have aligned to bring this epic team together! Jordan Kiss, owner of Backyard Blues Pools in Murfreesboro, TN, has sponsored Clay Greenfield in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since 2020. Clay Greenfield Is excited to join forces as an owner and driver for GK Racing! This team is proud to be representing the #95. And, for great reason! Being a Nashville based team, we wanted to pay tribute to Sadler Brothers Racing and the many great drivers who have driven for them (Davey Allison, Bobby Hamilton Sr & Jr, Sterling Er Steadman Marlin Jeremy Mayfield, David Ragan, Chad Chaffin, Jeff Green and Eric Jones- plus many others). We hope to continue the legacy of the #95. The first race GK Racing will attempt will be at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3rd, 2023 (coincidentally, Clay Greenfield’s birthday). We plan to compete in several races in the remainder of 2023 with an expanded schedule in 2024!”

With thirty-six trucks entered, Greenfield is locked into the field for Gateway. Had there been more entrants, he would have needed to qualify on time unless he acquired enough owner points to be safe.