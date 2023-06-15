Jack Aitken to Drive for Envision Racing in Rome Rookie Free Practice Session

Ahead of next month’s special Free Practice Rookie session prior to the Rome E-Prix, Envision Racing has confirmed that Jack Aitken will again be representing them in the Italian capital.

The ex-Formula 1 driver recently made his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship debut for Envision, at the official rookie test in Berlin. The designated rookie test followed the Berlin double-header, at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit. On that day, Aitken completed nineteen laps, whilst he also learnt a significant amount about the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 which Envision use.

The British-South Korean driver is certainly excited for the session, with him “looking forward to another crack”.

“Plug me back in baby,” Aitken wrote on Twitter.

“Another outing with @Envision_Racing for the rookie session in Rome, loved last time in Berlin so looking forward to another crack at it!”

Looking forward to seeing you back in the car in Rome, @JaitkenRacer! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/EtcUmQ6TJM — Envision Racing (@Envision_Racing) June 15, 2023

Aitken is completing in several different championships this season, with the former Williams Racing driver having won the DTM season-opener earlier in the year. As well as that, he was victorious at Sebring in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, whilst he also competed last weekend in the Le Mans 24 Hours for Action Express Racing in the Hypercar class.