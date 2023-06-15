Formula E

Jack Aitken to Drive for Envision Racing in Rome Rookie Free Practice Session

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Williams Racing

Ahead of next month’s special Free Practice Rookie session prior to the Rome E-Prix, Envision Racing has confirmed that Jack Aitken will again be representing them in the Italian capital.

The ex-Formula 1 driver recently made his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship debut for Envision, at the official rookie test in Berlin. The designated rookie test followed the Berlin double-header, at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit. On that day, Aitken completed nineteen laps, whilst he also learnt a significant amount about the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 which Envision use.

The British-South Korean driver is certainly excited for the session, with him “looking forward to another crack”.

“Plug me back in baby,” Aitken wrote on Twitter.

“Another outing with @Envision_Racing for the rookie session in Rome, loved last time in Berlin so looking forward to another crack at it!”

Aitken is completing in several different championships this season, with the former Williams Racing driver having won the DTM season-opener earlier in the year. As well as that, he was victorious at Sebring in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, whilst he also competed last weekend in the Le Mans 24 Hours for Action Express Racing in the Hypercar class.

Share
Avatar photo
1191 posts

About author
Formula 1 & Formula E reporter/journalist
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Mahindra Racing Confirm Portland Appearance for Roberto Merhi

By
1 Mins read
Ex-F1 driver Roberto Merhi will again fill Mahindra Racing’s vacant seat in Portland.
Formula E

2024 Provisional Formula E Calendar Expected to Feature Tokyo and Malaga

By
1 Mins read
The tenth season of Formula E is expected to get underway in Mexico City once again in January 2024, before concluding in London mid-July.
Formula E

Mahindra Accept 2023 a Year for 'Learning and Rebuilding'

By
1 Mins read
Mahindra failed to score a point last weekend in Jakarta, as they continue to struggle to compete in the midfield.