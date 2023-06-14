Mahindra Racing Confirm Portland Appearance for Roberto Merhi

Ahead of next weekend’s inaugural Portland E-Prix, Mahindra Racing have confirmed that ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will again fill the team’s current vacant seat.

Merhi made his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship debut recently at the Jakarta E-Prix double-header, where he filled in for the Banbury-based team following Oliver Rowland‘s departure from Mahindra. The Spaniard put in a respectable performance on his debut, where he was able to understand how to “adjust my driving style” to the all-electric series.

Merhi finished eighteenth in the opening race of the Jakarta double-header, whilst he salvaged seventeenth in the second. Given that he’s driving for the team again next weekend, he’ll hopefully be able to get up to speed quicker, something he’s targeting.

The Spanish driver is grateful for the opportunity to drive for the Indian manufacturer once again, with the aim now being to “make a good step forward”.

“I am very happy to be back in Portland with Mahindra Racing. After Jakarta, I now have more experience in the car, which will help me a lot and I will be able to keep improving from where we left off. I think the fact that is a new circuit to everyone will be beneficial as everyone will start with the same experience level on the track.

“I have been working hard with my engineers and the team to learn to adjust my driving style to the unique Formula E car. Let’s see how it goes in the next race, but I am optimistic that we can make a good step forward. I would like to thank Mahindra Racing for the confidence and support in me.”