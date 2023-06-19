Mason Massey joins SS-Green Light for Nashville

After contesting much of the NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar in 2022, Mason Massey will run his first Xfinity race of the year on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway for SS-Green Light Racing. He will drive the #08 Ford Mustang with sponsorship from BRUNT Workwear.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be back in @NASCAR_Xfinity, and to work with Bobby, Jason (Miller), and all of the @SSGLR0708 guys,” tweeted Massey. “Thanks to our partner @bruntworkwear for coming on board, excited to have them at the track this weekend. Thanks to Bobby Dotter for the opportunity to get on the track this weekend! Bobby is a racers racer, looking forward to piloting the 08.”

Massey entered all but six Xfinity races in 2022 for DGM Racing, scoring a pair of top tens at Atlanta and Loudon to finish twenty-eighth in points. He returned to the Craftsman Truck Series the following year with plans to run the full schedule for Reaume Brothers Racing, but departed the organisation after seven races with a best finish of eleventh at Texas.

He made his Xfinity début in 2020 with B.J. McLeod Motorsports, on the heels of his first part-time slate in the Trucks, running twenty-three races over the next two years. He also did a one-off for SS-Green Light in 2021 at Darlington, where he finished eighteenth.

Saturday hopes to bring better fortune for Massey as he failed to qualify there in 2022.

SSGLR’s #08 is thirty-first in owner points with Gray Gaulding doing the first eleven races before a rotation of drivers followed including Aric Almirola, Natalie Decker, Preston Pardus, and Kyle Weatherman. Gaulding holds the car’s only top-twenty runs to date with a pair of twentieths at Daytona and Atlanta followed by an eighth at Talladega. The team also fields the #07 for multiple drivers, which sits seven spots behind its partner.