Reaume Brothers Racing aligns with Ford, signs Mason Massey

After spending their history bouncing between Chevrolet and Toyota, Reaume Brothers Racing will permanently switch to Ford beginning with the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season as part of a new alliance with Ford Performance. The start of a new era also came with the introduction of the team’s first full-time driver as Mason Massey will run the entire schedule.

“My vision for my race team over the next few years is to not just benefit from the resources of Ford Performance, but to be able to build internally and to be able to provide the manufacturer with resources developed through our race team,” said team owner Josh Reaume. “I am confident that over the next six months to a year, we will be able to utilise our internal resources to elevate our on-track performance to the next level. This growth and success will take some time, but I am confident that we will have the right foundation to progress forward.

“Having Mason come back to us on a full-time basis brings things full circle between everyone involved. We are excited about the experience he has gathered since the last time he drove for us. We look forward to this year being a breakout organisation.”

The seeds for a Ford partnership were sown during the 2022 season when RBR partnered with new Cup Series outfit Team Hezeberg, who fielded the #27 Ford for Jacques Villeneuve and Loris Hezemans in six races. Hezeberg also fielded the #26 Toyota for Daniil Kvyat with Reaume still providing assistance (coincidentally meaning Kvyat has raced for an RBR in both NASCAR and Formula One).

RBR is the fourth confirmed Truck team to race in 2023 with Ford alongside AM Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and ThorSport Racing. All but FRM arrive after racing with different makes in 2022.

Massey raced for RBR in 2019, running seven races with a best finish of seventeenth at Pocono, but has not returned to the Trucks since. Instead, he spent the last three years in the Xfinity Series for B.J. McLeod Motorsports and DGM Racing, including every oval race in 2022 for the latter with a pair of top tens at Atlanta and Loudon.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner up with Josh and everybody at Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2023 season,” Massey stated. “Josh gave me my first opportunity in NASCAR, and it’s really cool to be back with this team full time. I believe in what they’re building, and I have a lot of confidence that we’re going to turn some heads this year.

“I’m excited about the commitment to Ford and Reaume Brothers Racing. Ford is respected in auto racing all around the world, and especially in NASCAR. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of an F-150 in Daytona.”