McLaren’s Ian James: “There is still a lot to fight for”

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team head to the inaugural Portland E-Prix this weekend looking for a good response to their disappointing two races in Jakarta, where they scored just the one point.

Jake Hughes‘ tenth place finish in the opening race of the Jakarta double-header was McLaren’s only point scored in the Indonesian capital, hurting their positioning in the Constructors’ Championship. McLaren slipped to seventh behind Maserati MSG Racing, who have significant momentum behind them.

This weekend represents a fresh opportunity for McLaren though, at a venue which is unique for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Saturday’s race won’t be taking place on a street track; instead, it’ll be held at the Portland International Raceway. McLaren Team Principal Ian James “can’t wait to get racing” on the West Coast this weekend with him recognising that despite their poor results in Jakarta, there is “still a lot to fight for”.

“We’re just under a week away from our first ever outing in Portland as a series – and it will be the first time for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team to race on US soil. It’s great to head to the US and further solidify NEOM McLaren’s and Formula E’s presence there.

“We are nearing the back-end of the season, with 11 out of 16 rounds completed so far – but there is still a lot to fight for. So far this season, we’ve seen some positive results, with the team able to extract the maximum from the package. We are focussed on ensuring the required level of operational excellence for the remainder of the season, while continuing to learn each and every race.

“The track in Portland has some unusual characteristics for a Formula E event, and I’m curious to see how the racing will unfold – it will be a new challenge for the whole grid. I can’t wait to get racing again!”